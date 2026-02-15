Shows You Need To Watch (If You Haven’t Already)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re looking for a new show to start before spring arrives, or just because you’re bored, this is your sign. Whether you want something intense, comforting, or easy to half-watch while scrolling, there’s a show for every mood, and I’m sure at least one of these will catch your attention.

If you like documentaries but don’t want something that feels too slow or educational, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mennendez story is a must-watch. Starring Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch, the show explores family dynamics, media influence, and the courtroom drama surrounding the case. It’s gripping, dramatic, and told in a way that feels more like a story than a traditional documentary. Even if you’re not usually into true crime, this one pulls you in and will, without a doubt, keep you thinking long after the episode ends.

If you’re into high school drama and aesthetics, Euphoria is still worth the hype. Starring Zendaya, who won an Emmy for her performance, the show follows a group of high school students as they navigate addiction, relationships, and identity. It’s intense, emotional, and visually stunning, and with a new season on the way, now’s the perfect time to catch up or rewatch. Just be prepared, it’s not exactly a casual background show.

For something lighter, How I Met Your Mother is perfect if you want a comedy you don’t have to focus on fully. Starring Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, and Neil Patrick Harris, the sitcom follows a group of friends in New York City. It’s ideal for late nights, study breaks, or when you just need something familiar and entertaining playing in the background. It’s easy, familiar, and ideal for late nights or study breaks when you need noise that’s actually funny.

In the mood for something cozy, you can watch for a girly night in? Gilmore Girls never fails. It’s comforting, dialogue-heavy, and feels like a warm drink in front of a fireplace in TV form. This show is perfect for the transition into spring.

Breaking Bad, starring Bryan Cranston, is critically acclaimed and widely considered one of the best TV shows of all time, while Prison Break offers nonstop suspense and cliffhangers. Both are intense, addictive, and available on Netflix.

Whatever your mood is right now, whether you want a show so intense you’re glued to your screen or something you can let play in the background, you’ll definitely find a show for you. All you have to do is press play.