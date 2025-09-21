Pumpkin Spice & Re-runs: Your Fall TV Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at RCSI chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome to your guide to fulfilling your fall TV show marathon! Binge-watching an entire series at the start of term might be a stretch… This is why I have hand-picked episodes of famously autumnal shows for your enjoyment. Since vibes are essential, I have taken the liberty to group them into three categories: cozy early fall, spooky mid-fall, and the golden warmth of late fall.

The ‘-ber’ months aren’t just first-day jitters and back-to-school shopping; it’s also a time to reflect and bask in the beautiful foliage with a warm latte. And that can sometimes be with an episode playing in the background while you study or unwind. This list features a whimsical flair to most recommendations, with comfort being the priority!

Adorn your viewing hours with fairy lights, candles, and the perfect hot drink (or iced), and make it a ritual. I recommend watching with flatmates & friends or having solo nights coupled with some journaling and evening tea. My personal favorite go-to snacks for viewing? Sliced apples and peanut butter, some Bread41 pastry, and homemade pumpkin-spiced coffee.

Starting softly with early fall, here are a few cozy picks to ease you into the season:

· Gilmore Girls- “The Lorelais’ First Day at Chilton” (S1E2)- This episode is a light intro to the characters and lovely Stars Hollow town square.

· Gilmore Girls- “Road Trip to Harvard” (S2E4)-An impromptu road trip gives Rory a peek at the academic chapter awaiting her.

· Community- “Pilot” (S1E1)- An unlikely group of students turned study group, pure ‘new semester’ awkwardness comedy.

· Gossip Girl- “Pilot” (S1E1)- A little bit on the edgier side- Gossip Girl is notorious for spilling Upper East Side drama, all against the backdrop of high school in New York City.

Second, mid-fall spooky vibes, with Halloween-themed or editions of your favourite shows:

· Over the Garden Wall (2014)- Though a mini-series, it totals around 2 hours of runtime. Autumnal, eerie, and whimsical elements permeate this show; think forest, mystery, and lanterns!

· The Simpsons- Treehouse of Horror specials available each season, starting with (S2E3)- As a longtime fan, these episodes are especially easy to watch and jump into at any time- Classic Simpsons but extra spooky.

· The Office- “Halloween” (S2E5)- If you want awkward and hilarious, look no further. I recommend watching with a group!

· Freaks and Geeks- “Trick and Treats” (S1E3)- Equal parts endearing and pinch-me cringe! Sam realizes he might be too old to trick & treat.

Last but not least, late fall vibes mean chunky sweaters, harvest foods, and so much warmth:

· Anne with an E- “I Am No Bird, and No Net Ensnares Me” (S1E2)- Against breathtaking Canadian scenery, Anne wins Matthew over with her beautiful view of the world and endless imagination.

· Gilmore Girls- “Ted Koppel’s Big Night Out” (S4E9)- Catch Rory amid a busy collegiate day while Lorelai sets out to give her newly renovated inn a test-run. November with the Gilmores is best spent on a rainy evening watch.

· Grey’s Anatomy- “Thanks for the Memories” (S2E9)- Classic Grey’s but during Thanksgiving, warmth with just enough drama to keep you hooked.

· This Is Us- “The Big Three” (S1E2)- The Pearsons draw you in instantly; this episode is full of family nostalgia and emotional moments.

Honourable mentions (movie edition)

My love for stop-motion, gothic fantasy, campy horror, and cozy settings spills into the following picks. If you’re in the mood for a movie night-in instead, here is a list of my personal favourites to re-watch this time of year:

· Paranorman (2011)- Underappreciated masterpiece. Ghosts, zombies, and stop motion excellence with a top-notch message.

· Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)- Hogwarts in Autumn, need I say more?

· Stepmom (1998)- A late fall drama follows a family as they adapt to their new dynamics.

· Coraline (2009)- This dark fantasy stop motion is guaranteed to enchant you.

· Death Becomes Her (1992)- Vanity and immortality collide in this macabre cult classic, tinged with morbidity and comedic genius.

Lastly, you should savor fall just as you savor summer. Despite the academic pressures, it’s a beautiful season meant to be fully experienced. Go to Sunday markets (yes, even in the rain), take long walks along the canal, have those meandering talks, and connect with others. Make the most out of it- and may this list help bring that to fruition. Happy Fall-ing!