AI takeover – Are Medical students training for jobs that won’t exist?

The rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare has sparked controversy about the future of medical careers. Computers now have the ability to read medical reports, analyze radiological images, and provide patient-focused treatment plans. Just like me, I’m sure every other medical student has asked themselves, “Am I training for a job that won’t exist in the future?”

There is no doubt that AI is transforming the world of healthcare; however, it is not taking over doctors’ jobs —it is just redefining the role of a healthcare professional. AI is excellent for analyzing large datasets quickly and accurately. Knowing this, doctors can use AI to enhance their diagnostic skills, administrative tasks, and clinical decision-making. The keyword here is “help” due to the fact that AI systems cannot replace the critical thinking and ethical judgment required in patient care. Instead of removing physicians, AI is shifting its focus from routine tasks to higher-level decision-making and the management of more complex cases.

While AI can assist in diagnosis, it is not flawless. Complete reliance on AI could lead to misdiagnosis, as it does not consider a patient holistically. AI only works based on what it’s fed. Knowing this, if you leave out a piece of information about your patient or forget to look at a crucial detail, AI won’t be the one to point it out; your senior registrar will.

Even if AI can provide a billion genius solutions, it will struggle to replicate genuine human empathy. This is because, at the core of each doctor, there is true compassion, deeply rooted in building trust with the patient, listening to them, and responding in a way that makes them feel heard. So no, AI won’t be the shoulder a patient cries on and definitely won’t be breaking the news of a loved one passing away; the last thing anyone needs in that moment is Alexa saying, “I’m so sorry for your loss, do you want me to play a sad playlist?”

It’s safe to say that we are nowhere near doctors losing their jobs. Although AI is great at diagnosis and even planning treatments, it won’t be able to handle a crying patient or convince a patient that Google isn’t their doctor and that their cold sore isn’t cancer. Robots will always be there to assist in saving lives, but they’ll never be able to deliver bad news while recommending a therapist and maintaining eye contact. So, medical students, we need you to keep practicing for your OSCEs. Besides that, relax, your jobs are safe for now.