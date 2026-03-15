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Queen's U | Culture > Digital

Why I Am Loving Feminist Podcasts Right Now

Updated Published
Katie Everson Student Contributor, Queen's University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s a little too predictable that someone studying English Literature and Gender Studies in university would be interested in podcasts about feminism, but here I am, and it took me a surprisingly long time to get here. As you might imagine given what I’m studying, I really love to read, and as nerdy as it sounds, I love to learn.

Despite these factors, burnout and exhaustion have hit me like a truck this year, and I have been struggling to convince myself to read for enjoyment or genuine interest for a while. I go to pick up a book once in a while and the thought of starting it feels like a lost cause—will I even finish it? It’s all I can do to finish my required readings on a weekly basis (and I often don’t). As much as I would love to read more and read widely, when I am not studying I often turn to more relaxing activities such as watching movies, and if I were to pick up a book, I don’t often want to read something dense for fun. But, in spite of this, I really do want to learn more about topics I care about outside of my classes.

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It is with a desire to learn more about feminism that I approached my readings for my one and only Gender Studies class this semester (so sad!). Only…we weren’t solely assigned readings, but some podcast episodes as well. I was not used to having podcasts assigned for classes, nor was I regular podcast enjoyer in my own time, so I was unsure of what to think until I listened.

Not to be dramatic or anything, but listening to feminist podcasts changed my everyday life. Over the weeks following my initial exposure to feminist podcasts, I learned about topics I had not yet been exposed to in my Gender Studies classes. I learned the differences between different types of feminism while washing dishes or scooping cat litter. I learned about the history of birth control while walking to class.

In our busy culture, podcasts may be the only way I can reasonably learn about all the things I want to learn about with the limited time that I have every day. I know I’m late to this realization, but if you have a topic that you have been wanting to learn about for years, I highly recommend finding a podcast!

Katie Everson

Queen's U '27

Katie is a third year student studying English literature and gender studies at Queen's University. She likes to read Victorian and dystopian literature, bake fun desserts, and take too many photos of her cats.