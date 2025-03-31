What Do You Mean I Only Have One Year Left Of Undergrad?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before writing this article, I didn’t know where to start. How do you reflect on an entire school year and write it in words? Ever since arriving at Queen’s, I’ve noticed that whenever we approach the end of the school year, it feels like time simultaneously passed very quickly, and very slowly. It’s difficult to wrap my head around the fact that I only have one year of undergrad left. The first article I ever wrote in September was titled, “The Newly Added Pressures of Being Halfway Through My Undergrad Degree” and over the months, not much has changed. I’m still very unsure about the path I want to follow. Do I want to pursue law, business, or sociology for grad school? That’s a question I wish I had a set answer to rather than being all over the place, and I bet my parents wish for that as well.

My third year has been filled with so many amazing memories. Here’s some to name a few: I turned 20 in September, dressed up in some fun Halloween costumes with my housemates, had more great HOCO and St. Patty’s weekends, experienced the most memorable February reading week with some of my closest friends, enjoyed my classes (and thankfully liked all my profs), made many new friends, entered the gym grind at the start of second semester (while simultaneously losing a bit of the school work grind), and lastly, continuing to form campus crushes – a little boost of excitement to my day.

It’s weird to think about how quickly time flies. When I started writing this article, I had this desire to look through older photos, specifically from 2022, the year I graduated high school and started my first year at Queen’s. I watched a short video my mom captured of my twin brother and I exiting our high school gym, following our graduation ceremony. I also came across a photo of when I first moved into my room in Leonard Hall. The nostalgia I felt… it’s difficult to describe. I’m content with my current circumstance and what’s happening in my life right now, but I really miss those moments.

My dad once said that he would give away all of his money to be able to experience undergrad all over again. I was surprised when he said this, but it all makes sense now. I was talking with two close friends of mine about our recent trip to Punta Cana, and we all agreed that no amount of money can replace some of the memories we made – the money will come back, but how we felt in those moments and the laughter we shared will never truly return. We can only relive, reflect and be grateful for it.

I think the part that’s really got me thinking is how there are so many unanswered questions about my life. Where am I going to go to school after I graduate in 2026? Will I go to school immediately after or should I take a year off to travel and experience things I might not get the chance to if I wait too long? When will I see my Queen’s friends again after we all begin the next chapter of our lives? Do I want to keep living in Ontario, or would I consider moving somewhere else? Is it clear that I’m writing this at 1AM? (The hours late at night are peak time for spiralling, something I definitely don’t recommend you do unless you want to suddenly overthink everything that’s currently going on in your life.) I just wish I had the answers right now, but it feels like these questions will only be resolved with time. My mom always tells me to just live in the moment, something that’s easier said than done.

Anyways, it’s difficult to come to terms with the fact that I’m graduating next year. It feels like only recently that I chose my residence room and began a new academic chapter in Kingston. But regardless of all this current confusion with the future, I’m so excited to see where things take me this summer, and can’t wait for fourth year when we return in September! I will provide a life update in my next article when we return for the beginning of the next school year. Thank you so much for such a great year HerCampus! ☺