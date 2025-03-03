The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a long, stressful day at work or school, shifting your headspace and truly unwinding at home can be challenging. Personally, I’ve always struggled to leave my daily worries behind, often letting them consume my thoughts instead. Replaying and thinking about the day’s events before bed makes it hard for me to relax and fall asleep. After tirelessly searching for strategies to help me unwind, I’ve developed an effective routine that helps me truly let go of stress and relax at home. So if you also struggle to let go of your worries after a stressful day, here is what works for me!

1. Going to the gym

This is the most important and effective part of my routine. Exercise can help you unwind mentally by reducing stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol while boosting endorphins, the body’s natural “feel-good” chemicals. This not only improves mood and eases stress but also promotes relaxation and optimism. Working out also serves as a distraction, forcing you to focus on something other than the day’s events. If the gym isn’t your thing, any physical activity—whether it’s playing your favourite sport, taking a dance class, or something else—can have the same effect. For me, exercise has always been a natural, cathartic release. In addition to feeling refreshed, I always come home with a sense of accomplishment, knowing I’ve done something good for my body.

2. Make a meal for yourself

As an avid cook, preparing a meal is always a source of joy for me which is why the next step is to get in the kitchen! There’s something uplifting about coming home, knowing I’ll be making a dish I’m excited to eat. Preparing a meal is a fun and engaging way to take your mind off stress and worries. When you finally sit down to enjoy the delicious dish you’ve made, it’s not just satisfying—it’s something to be proud of, knowing you’ve created something and nourished your body.

3. Yoga before bed

Once I’ve digested my dinner I like to do some Yoga. This offers the perfect blend of breath-work and movement, making it not just a great form of exercise but also a powerful way to relax the body and calm the mind. After a workout, yoga is the perfect way to stretch your muscles, enhance recovery, and prevent soreness the next day. The stillness and mindful breathing help redirect your focus away from daily stressors, allowing your mind to settle and quiet enough for a restful sleep. I especially love doing this with my roommates—it’s a great way to bond and seamlessly incorporate into a nighttime routine.

4. Reading or Watching a Movie/TV

Once I’m ready to settle into my bedroom, I love unwinding with a TV show or movie, or sometimes curling up with a good book. I’m currently watching White Lotus and reading Babel by R.F. Kuang—both of which I highly recommend! Immersing myself in a story helps shift my focus away from my personal stresses and gives my mind a break from overthinking. Whether it’s getting lost in a captivating plot or enjoying the comfort of a familiar favourite, this time allows me to fully unwind. By the time I’m ready for bed, I feel relaxed and at ease, making it much easier to fall asleep peacefully.

5. meditation

Right before bed, I like to take a moment for myself to sit down and meditate. This is a relatively quick but key part of my routine. I simply take a seat, set a timer for five minutes, and focus on my breath. Letting go of any lingering thoughts from the day, I allow myself to fully relax in the present moment. Even in such a short time, meditation helps quiet my mind, ease any tension, and signal to my body that it’s time to rest. By the time I’m done, I feel calmer and more at peace, making it much easier to drift off to sleep.

6. bedtime

The final step in my routine is getting into bed before midnight, ensuring I get a good night’s rest. Once I’m in bed, it can be tough to stop my thoughts from drifting back to the events of the day or worrying about what’s ahead. To quiet my mind, I make a habit of reflecting on three fun moments from the day. This helps me end the night on a lighter, more grateful note. By doing this—and sticking to an earlier bedtime—I set myself up for a more restful and refreshing sleep.

At the end of the day, everyone’s journey is different, and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to unwinding or self-care. Even those who seem the most “put together” have their own challenges and overwhelming moments, so there’s no need to compare your stress to anyone else’s. What matters most is focusing on what works for you—whether that’s a structured nighttime routine like me or a fun night out with friends. However you choose to recharge, make sure you’re giving yourself the time and space to do so. You’re doing an amazing job navigating life, and prioritizing your well-being will only help you continue crushing it every day!