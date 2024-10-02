Schoolwork Vs. Social Life: Finding A Balance

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a third-year student, I always find September and the beginning of a new school year a bit daunting, even this far into my degree. Reluctantly abandoning the relaxed summer routine in favour of a more demanding academic schedule can be challenging to say the least. Additionally, you may have to reacquaint yourself with living away from home, with people who you are not related to, thus forcing you to transition to the fully functional independent adult persona once again. While it’s so exciting to be back in at school and seeing all of my friends again, I find that this sudden change can be a lot to get used to, especially as classes pick up and assignment due dates approach. That is why it is so crucial to adopt a holistic approach to life, with equal emphasis on both your academics and your social life. In my experience, failure to do so often results in burnout before the school year has begun.

It is important to start off the school year on the right foot and dedicate time and effort into our studies. Unfortunately, if we fumble on this, we are doomed to play catch-up for the rest of the semester. It’s important to remember that we can still achievegood grades; whilst ensuring that we take enough time to properly reset.

Numerous studies have proven that having a proper balance in life is critical for achieving success. It is so important to abide by multidimensional practices when it comes to your well-being. Simple solutions such as, getting the right amount of sleep, eating nutritious foods, and socializing regularly with your friends, can have a profound positive impact on your stress levels, and consequently, your performance in school. I’ve found in my experience that participating in activities alongside your schoolwork such as watching a movie, either by yourself or with others; hanging out at the pier with friends; and exploring the numerous coffee shops, restaurants, or the nightlife that Kingston has to offer, can help you maintain this balance.

Ultimately, it’s important to maintain good grades, and take school seriously, however, maintaining a healthy balance between school and other components of your life is equally as important. Some strategies that I’ve found help me to maintain a more balanced approach to life as a student include:

Setting and adhering to a schedule

As tedious as it can be to set up initially, I’ve found that keeping a planner has significantly helped me manage my school-life balance, as I can break down each assignment, making both the due date and the assignment as a whole seem far less daunting. This allows me to keep time to go out with my friends, or simply have downtime without feeling overwhelmed or guilty about taking time to myself.

Making sure to have a little downtime each day

Whether it be something simple like taking some time away from schoolwork to watch an episode or two of your favourite show; scrolling on your phone; or simply socializing with your friends, it’s important to step back from schoolwork every now and then throughout the day to pace yourself properly and not let yourself become overwhelmed about your pending work.

Socializing regularly

We’ve all been there when a due date is fast approaching, and it feels like we have to dedicate all of our time to schoolwork. Yet, during these times more than ever, we have to make time for socialization to maintain that school-life balance. You shouldn’t feel guilty for taking time to go out with your friends, or for spending time socializing, especially during times such as these, as this is what helps you maintain your stress levels and avoid being overwhelmed.

Knowing when you’re nearing a burnout