Random Things I’m Loving This Month 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Rhode Blush

My sister got me the Rhode pocket blush for Christmas in the shade sprinkle and I absolutely love it. If you like a cream blush I would definitely recommend. I find that it’s the perfect mix of a glowy blush that makes you look dewy but not greasy or too shiny. The formula is really blendable and buildable and there are a lot of shade options.

Protein Chocolate Pudding

I first tried this recipe for a healthy chocolate pudding back in the summer when it was trending but it recently popped up on my explore page again the other day and I knew I had to make it. It’s super delicious and very easy to make all you need is a blender and just four ingredients:

4 eggs

3 tbsp cocoa powder

½ cup milk

¼ cup honey

Hard boil your eggs and blend them with the milk of your choice– I have used both 2% and coconut milk and both were great. To the blender also add cocoa powder and honey to taste. Depending on how you like it you could also add sea salt and vanilla! Blend it until it’s thick and creamy and then let it set up in the fridge for an hour or so.

ARTV 102

Courtesy of Ru\’s Nudes

I had space for a few electives in my timetable this semester and at the recommendation of a friend I enrolled in a first year visual arts class and so far it has been so much fun! I have always liked art but have never been that great at it but it has been fun to learn and try new things. And it’s very inspiring to be around so many talented students. The prof, Daniel Hughes, is great as well and does a good job explaining each concept. I think the class has just made me realize that it is a good idea to take courses outside of your wheelhouse because you might surprise yourself with the things you like and are good at!

Aritzia Superpuff Mittens

The weather has been very cold recently and one thing I’m not sleeping on is wearing a nice pair of gloves. They are down-filled so they are very warm. I think they are great for everyday winter wear. They are on the pricier side but I think that they are a good investment piece—so much so that after I unfortunately lost my first pair I reordered. Grab a pair that matches your jacket or accessories! Mine are vintage navy.

Going to School Sports Games

As someone who isn’t very sporty, I never really thought of going to watch sports games until I got a job with Queen’s Home Events team scanning tickets. As a student all of the home games are free to attend and it is such a fun way to enjoy the school community and such a great activity to do with friends. As a fourth year, I honestly wish it was something I started doing sooner. The events are even more fun. This past weekend I went to the Civil vs. Mech game which was a blast.