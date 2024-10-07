The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The leaves are changing colours, the temperatures are cooling down, and the sudden craving for all things pumpkin leads me to draw the following conclusion: it’s officially Fall!!!!(I know, I know… September 22nd was technically the first day but the vibes came two weeks later). Walking through campus this time of year is so much fun – it’s not too hot, but not too cold (yet). It’s the perfect temperature to dress cute without freezing – and for those chance encounters with your campus crushes this semester. Now that pier season is officially over, I’m finally feeling motivated to become an academic weapon. This year, my goal is to fully embrace autumn and if you feel the same way as me, then keep reading for my tips on how to make the most of this season!

Step 1: Building the Perfect Fall Vibe

If you’re looking for an excuse to go shopping for fall decor, this is it! As a dedicated Pinterest user, my fall board is filled with images of pumpkins, candles, and orange-coloured leaves. One of my favourite scents of the season is ‘Leaves’ from Bath and Body Works – the notes of crisp red apple, golden nectar and warm clove spice are perfect for those rainy nights in October.

Besides lighting fall-scented candles, I’m also a huge fan of cozy blankets. I love sleeping in a cold room with a giant warm blanket to burrow in. And get this – you can buy wearable blankets in the form of a hoodie. It’s HEAVEN (even though I start sweating like crazy within five minutes). Mine is from The Oodie, a company that sells these blanket hoodies in so many cute designs, I’ve lost count (not sponsored – I just love them). Now, obviously you need a lot of pillows to go with your cozy blanket. There’s so many fluffy fall-themed pillows that you can buy from Amazon to Pottery Barn, I just know that your perfect fall pillow is out there waiting for you. I might join you on this one; pumpkin pillows are an essential.

Now imagine this: you’re super comfy in your bed that’s filled with pillows and blankets, you have a candle lit…it sounds perfect for a cozy movie night-in with popcorn, don’t you think?

Step 2: A GOOD TV SHOW/MOVIE MARATHON BINGE

When I think of the word ‘Fall’, relaxing in my bed and browsing Netflix definitely comes to mind. Whether it’s having a solo binge or one with your roommates/friends, fall is the prime time to watch or rewatch Gilmore Girls to get into the spirit of the season (let’s disregard the fact that I actually haven’t made it past season 6 episode 2 yet). I also recently started watching One Tree Hill; and I’ve been loving it so far. If there’s one show I recommend, it’s that. It has the same cozy vibe as Gilmore Girls but with more characters, more drama and more eye candy (case in point: Chad Michael Murray is one of the leads. Swoon!) It’s also nine seasons long and very binge-worthy. Others I would recommend are Formula 1: Drive to Survive (I know it doesn’t scream fall, but if you’re looking for a good show to watch this season that is more exciting and adrenaline filled rather than cozy and comforting, this could be up your alley – and there’s cute F1 drivers), and H20: Just Add Water.

If TV shows aren’t your cup of tea, here are some of my movie recommendations. Fall for me just screams nostalgia, and Harry Potter definitely falls (see what I did there?) within that category. Other classics I plan on watching that you could also watch: 10 Things I Hate About You, Mean Girls, She’s All That, Little Women, The Notebook (I’m embarrassed to say I’ve never watched it), and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Anyone hungry for a sweet treat?

Step 3: Sweet Treats and Pumpkin Spice Lattes

It’s apple and pumpkin-picking season and that can only mean one thing: craving warm baked goods. Growing up with a mom who loves to bake, my house always smells like apple pie and apple crisp during autumn. If you’re looking for a new hobby, this is the perfect season to pick up baking. It’s fun, easy (relatively), and can be something for you to do with friends or a significant other on a rainy day. One of my housemates made pumpkin bread the other day, and let’s just say it’s a recipe that’s 100% worth trying out! An amazing website to check out for recipes is Sally’s Baking Recipes – there’s so many amazing fall-inspired ideas that are filled with warm flavours of pumpkin, cinnamon, maple and caramel. Fall baking = sweet treats and your house smelling amazing? Sounds like a win-win. Speaking of which, I can confirm that I will be buying many pumpkin spice lattes this year; they’re the perfect sweet treat to get me through the long library sessions that I’ll be having as we approach reading week (aka midterm season).

But when you’re not locked inside the library spending hours doing that assignment you procrastinated, you should admire how beautiful the Queen’s campus is this time of year. Appreciating the little things (like the pretty leaves and drinking warm lattes) will make the many rainy days that we have in Kingston a little less painful to endure.

Step 4: Walks, Nature and the Perfect Fall Playlist

As we’re approaching sweater weather, September and October are the perfect months to go for scenic walks and admire the leaves displaying a mix of vibrant colours. Besides the stunning views (campus crushes included), fall walks are significantly better with good music. “Champagne Coast” by Blood Orange; “1979” by The Smashing Pumpkins; “Lovesong” by The Cure, “Fade into You” by Mazzy Star; “How Soon Is Now?” by The Smiths; and “White Mustang” by Lana Del Rey are some that I would recommend to add to your fall playlists.

Step 5: Mix Them All Together (Or Create Your Own recipe)

In case you couldn’t tell by this entire article, I’m so excited (!!!) for autumn and all the amazing things that this new season will bring. It’s the perfect occasion to spend a bit of extra time taking care of yourself and your mental wellbeing. Now that we’re back in classes and dealing with academic stress from the never ending tests and assignments, it’s important to unwind by doing things that are relaxing and enjoyable in our spare time. You know my recipe, and if that isn’t what your ideal autumn looks like – to each their own (but you’d be missing out ;)

Regardless of what you decide to do, take the time to appreciate that you don’t need to wear a winter jacket yet. Don’t get me wrong, I love winter but I don’t love being that cold. All the time. But if you do decide to include baking into your weekend routine this season, I’m more than willing to provide my taste-testing services ;) and that’s beneficial to you (and especially me), so it’s a win-win situation.

Happy Autumn!