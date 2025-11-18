Is Phoebe Bridgers Dropping A Christmas Cover In 2025?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kingston received its first snowfall a few days ago, which means for me—the holidays are officially here. Together, my housemate and I watched the snowflakes cascade down, listening to Christmas music and humming along to every song. Despite listening to Christmas tunes for the past two days, we’ve yet to run out of new songs and Christmas covers. Many celebrities often throw their hats in the ring when it comes to Christmas covers and singles. We’ve all heard Ariana Grande’s bop, “Santa Tell Me,” Gwen Stefani’s cheerful “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” and Sia’s completely original Christmas album, Everyday is Christmas. Most of these songs are characterized by their joyful and upbeat melody, full of the liveliness and magic often associated with the holidays.

However, indie folk singer, Phoebe Bridgers, brings a new, unique twist to the phenomenon of Christmas covers by picking songs that capture the melancholic mood she’s known for. For some, the holiday season can be a very difficult and stressful time, especially as seasonal depression is a reality in a cold country like Canada. Though you may be expected to put on a cheery tone and exude happiness, this performance can be increasingly difficult and I appreciate the representation Bridgers’ covers offer during the holidays for those who may not be as full of excitement. Beyond solely artistic representation, all proceeds from Bridgers’ Christmas songs go to different charities.

In 2017, my life changed when Bridgers dropped her debut album, the iconic masterpiece, Stranger in the Alps. She seemed to effortlessly capture feelings of sorrow, insecurity, and loss. Since then, I have been a dedicated Bridgers stan, sometimes known as a “Pharb.”

Shortly after the release of Stranger in the Alps, Bridgers released a soft, and haunting rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” — her first Christmas cover. She kept the Christmas vibes going in 2018 with a cover of the classic “Christmas Song.” Then in 2019, Bridgers collaborated with Fiona Apple and The National’s frontman Matt Berniger to release a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night”. Apple and Bridgers harmonize while Berniger reads a rendition of news straight from 2019, mentioning abortion, Roe v. Wade, and Trump’s White House.

Bridgers carried on the alternative Christmas music trend by releasing a cover of Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December” in 2020— a heart-wrenching ballad about someone who was recently let go from their job and now deeply struggles financially, anxious to provide an adequate Christmas for their family. In 2021, Bridgers came out with a cover of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow” about a soldier grappling with killing others for national pride and glory. All proceeds for this cover went to a Los Angeles charity to help refugees.

In 2022, she released a cover of The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine” depicting a loved one struggling with alcoholism. The proceeds for this cover went to support LGBTQ+ members with substance abuse issues. In 2023, Bridgers covered a traditional Irish farewell song called “The Parting Glass” with her band boygenius and Irish folk duo Ye Vagabonds as a tribute to the late Sinead O’Connor. Funds from the track went to the Aisling Project, an after-school program for children in Dublin.

Bridgers has not let Christmas distract her from issues like alcoholism, depression, and financial and political instability.

Bridgers extends her thoughtfulness and introspectiveness as an artist to her Christmas covers to raise awareness for issues that for many arise throughout the holiday season. As well, associating each song with a charity means that her covers are making a difference to communities internationally. However, last year was the first year since 2018 that she didn’t realize a Christmas song, leaving me wondering— is Bridgers done with Christmas covers?

After releasing two successful albums through the supergroup, boygenius, created and led by members Julian Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, the trio announced in February 2024 after their international tour that they would be taking an indefinite hiatus. Yet, for Bridgers, that hiatus seems to have extended to her solo career as well. Normally, Bridger’s Christmas covers are released in November, but her Spotify has been eerily quiet all year. On top of that, she deleted all socials and vowed to step back from her public life. Bridgers has remained true to this promise, which sadly leads me to my conclusion that we probably won’t be getting a beautiful ballad from the indie queen this December.

Nevertheless, all is not lost. Through her Christmas music, Bridgers has encouraged fans to operate with compassion and sensitivity throughout the holiday season and those attitudes should extend to Bridgers herself. I can only hope that whatever she’s up to over the Christmas season is bringing her joy and fulfillment.