One of the biggest questions we’re asked as kids is who our heroes are. For me, my heroes are my friends.

If this past year has taught me anything, it’s that there are so many different forms of love. Although our social experiences and pop culture often focus only on love in romantic relationships, there is no form of love more powerful or meaningful than true friendship. When you meet someone who you feel comfortable, funny, safe, and most importantly, yourself with, the sky is truly the limit. Here are five reasons why friends are the greatest joy you can have in life:

You Get to Know Yourself, Deeply

Have you ever heard the saying that “you’re the average of the five people you spend the most time with”? Well, it really is true! In learning about your friends, you learn about yourself. You discover how you want to spend your time, what matters to you and what doesn’t, and who you want to surround yourself with. These are arguably the three most important things you might learn about yourself, EVER! I truly believe that getting to know yourself is one of the most gradual and beautiful processes to go through in life, and having friends who remind you who you are in moments of both joy and doubt really do make the biggest difference.

2. You Get to Know Others, Deeply

Now… back to the friends! Again, you really do find so much out about yourself through the people you surround yourself with, so you better make sure that they’re good ones. It wasn’t until I came to Queen’s that I truly learned what having friends that “know you better than you know yourself” meant, and it’s something I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life. The friends I’ve made at university are some of the most important and influential people in my life, and the more I learn about them, quirks and imperfections and motivations included, the more I love them. As someone who never had sisters, I truly feel like my friends have fulfilled that space in my life.

3. You Get to Do Things That You Wouldn’t Normally Do Yourself

When you see something super fun that you’d like to attend but you don’t have anyone to go with, do you usually still go? My guess is often, no. And honestly, same! While I loved my first experience going to a concert and movie alone this year, I generally prefer doing things with friends over by myself. Having people who are up for adventure and along for the ride is a great way to push yourself to try things you might not tackle solo. For example, I saw a notice about a line dancing class, so now my friends and I are signed up for it next Monday! Do we have any idea on how to line dance? No, none at all! Are we still going to go and have a good time? Absolutely!

4. You Stop Worrying So Much About Rejection or Discomfort

It might seem obvious, but having friends who never make you worry about how you’re perceived is the greatest experience in the world. You can be tired, grumpy, awkward, or anxious with them and never feel weird or bad about it, and on the flip side, you share the most joy, laughs, and happiness with them too. It truly is a blessing to have friends who know you and understand where you’re coming from!

5. You Make Moments and Memories More Meaningful

Ever get together with a friend, and then suddenly, you both take a right on Memory Lane? Reminiscing and making memories with friends is nothing short of amazing. Having someone to talk about funny moments, weird memories, and fun experiences really does heighten each experience — it makes funny moments funnier, weird memories weirder, and fun experiences the best night of your life. Nostalgia works hard, but my friends work harder!

Friends, more than any other relationship, will carry you through life and make all your problems feel smaller — if not insignificant, then at least they become manageable with the help of a good wine night together.