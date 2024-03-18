The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the buds bloom on the trees above and the thick air grows warmer, graduation may feel as if it’s right around the corner. Unfortunately, hearing this may evoke a sense of anxiety or unease in most. Uncertainty has a nasty habit of fostering discomposure and panic in those who face it. As human beings, we’re evolutionarily trained to fear the unknown. In the past, this physiological response has served our species well, allowing us to survive for thousands of years. However, in the context of graduating, this primitive reaction hardly applies. The ability to seek joy in what’s untold is an invaluable life skill and serves as a highway to happiness. Using mindful thoughts as road signs, let the unprecedented guide you towards a new blissful reality. This spring, I challenge you to rewire these ancient brain patterns and find joy in uncertainty.

To start, I think it’s important to acknowledge that fearing the unknown is natural. As mentioned, it’s a human response that goes back to the emergence of our kind. Given this information, harbouring negative feelings towards yourself because of anxiety checks out. I encourage you to show yourself an excess of love and self-compassion at this time. Navigating uncharted waters is no easy feat, and just like the captain of any ship, they require a crew’s worth of support. This is your first time undergoing such an experience, and no matter the occasion, it’s okay to not react ideally all the time. Take a few deep breaths and embrace the stillness with compassion.

Now, a wealth of benefits exist around finding the joy in uncertainty. Firstly, those willing to do so develop an incredible life skill. Oftentimes, life is full of demanding challenges one must overcome. Facing these difficult barriers incites a flood of negative emotions, and typically requires a high dose of strength, love and courage to subdue. In these moments of bravery, it is no question that uncertainty looms and self-doubt comes in: “What will happen? What should I do? Will everything go as planned?”. During these times, it’s often hard to find peace internally and allow the prescription of positive emotions to come in and conquer the unwanted. In order to tame the negative, we must have control over the positive. The act of finding joy in the uncertainty is an active process; while submerged in the hostile environment of our minds, we must be able to foster positive emotions, reframing the narrative of our circumstances. In simpler terms, finding the silver lining and being optimistically curious about the unknown, rather than hiding in fear of it. The noble act of seeking the good and meaningful potential in our futures allows for happiness in the present moment.

There is a lot to say about the benefits of finding joy in uncertainty. The question is, how do you do it? Well, to answer this I think it’s important to preface that there are no shortcuts or secret tricks. In my opinion, I believe it involves emotional endurance and faith in yourself. It’s an active practice that grows your mental strength and inspires control over your thoughts. This can be achieved by spending more quality time with yourself, and remaining still during the highly-anticipated flood of negative emotions. Allowing a stream of self-love to come in during these times, and reminding yourself of how amazing you are. Train yourself to receive the negative with self-encouragement and hope for the future. You deserve to feel happy in this moment…please don’t let the future, which has yet to exist, rob you of joy in this very moment. Instead, be mindful, be grateful and look for the good. Gratitude holds the power to reframe your mind during these times, and point it towards a brighter direction.

As tough as it may be, I encourage you all to try and find joy in uncertainty. Sit with yourself today and as you think about what’s to come, remain still with any negative emotions. Combat these creations of mind with self-love, curiosity and faith. Spend some quality time with yourself and remember how far you’ve come. You’ve gotten yourself this far, who’s to say you won’t continue?