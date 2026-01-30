Breaking Bad Habits: A Year For Growth And Development

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What a year this has been. If my current self told my January 2025 self everything that has happened within the last twelve months, I don’t think I’d believe it. After reflecting on everything that has happened in my life in 2025, here are some lessons I’ve learned that I will carry into the new year.

Learn to go with the flow

As someone who constantly reflects on the past and stresses about the future, I find it very difficult to enjoy myself in the present moment. As a fourth year student who is graduating following this semester, I find myself stuck worrying about where my path will lead next. However, I try to remind myself that there is only so much I can control. I recently submitted my applications for Master’s programs, so it’s relieving to know there’s nothing else for me to do at this stage; now I just have to sit back and wait to see how it unfolds.

This can also be applied to my nonexistent dating life. I tend to get attached a little too quickly to people I’m interested in, or the outcome with them that I’m hoping to have. I often find myself romanticizing possible interactions or false promises, which results in more disappointment. In the fall of 2025, I felt such a strong desire to be in a serious relationship. Last semester I spent over two months talking to someone I met through a dating app. We had never met in person because he went to school hours away, but because of our constant interaction, I had formed these expectations of it developing into something more, assuming our online connection would translate into a physical one. Things with this person didn’t work out before we ever properly met, after realizing I wasn’t getting what I wanted out of it. Looking back, I simply placed my hopes of being in a relationship onto this one person because it was something I was seeking while he and I were talking, and he was the only person I was talking to at the time. Going into 2026, I’m not going to actively seek out a relationship. I’m simply going to enjoy my last semester with my friends and see what happens, and try to enjoy every moment without worrying too much about the end result.

Don’t feel bad about treating yourself

Something I’m sure many university students can relate to is worrying that they spend too much money. Every finals season, I find myself spending a lot on coffee, specifically at Starbucks (which becomes difficult to resist if I take a certain route to campus, I would pass by the one on Division every day on my way to the library). Whenever I reach a point where it feels too excessive, I fall into this constant feeling of guilt for even craving it in the first place. However, knowing how many more responsibilities I’m going to face within the next few years, I’m trying to tell myself to take advantage of spending a little more excessively on myself while I can. If kids are in my future, I don’t think I’ll be able to get away with spending $7 on iced lattes multiple times a week. So I may as well be a little more indulgent with my spending habits now, while I still have the freedom to do so.

Try to stay consistent with the good things in life

A new hobby of mine that I’m so grateful for introducing into my life is going to the gym. Throughout my three years, I didn’t really take the gym that seriously, moreso going when I felt like it, and finding any excuse not to go – whether that’s being on my period, or having too much work to do. But the summer before fourth year was when all of that changed. Initially, it began as a simple desire to enhance some parts of my body, as a way of boosting my confidence within my appearance. However, the more I went, the more I fell in love with it. It makes me feel good to put on a cute gym outfit and listen to my gym playlist while getting a good session in (and also spotting some cuties doesn’t hurt). It’s my dedicated time just for myself where I can put my phone on ‘Do Not Disturb’ and forget about everything else going on in my life (the readings I’m already behind on even though we just started week three? Yeah that may be one of them). It’s now been six months since I started, and I’d say my results so far are proof that consistency does pay off! I’m also proud to say that I still go to the gym, even when I’m on my period or if I have a lot of work to do, as a little study break. If there’s anything new you’re wanting to try or commit more to, I truly recommend it, because until you force yourself to do so, you’ll never know how much you might enjoy it.

As I move into 2026, I’m trying to remind myself that growth doesn’t have to be dramatic or perfectly planned. This past year taught me to let go of what I can’t control, to show myself a little more grace, and prioritize what genuinely makes me happy. If there’s one thing I’m carrying forward, it’s that everything tends to work out the way it’s meant to, even if it doesn’t look exactly as I imagined it.

Happy New Year! :)