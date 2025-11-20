Your Perfect ‘Unreadying’ Routine 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a long day of classes, assignments, clubs and what feels like a hundred other tedious tasks, all I want to do when I get home is lie in my bed and rot for hours. If you feel the same way, here’s the perfect routine to get you relaxed and comfortable.

A Warm Shower (Or Bath)

Whether you’re coming back from the gym or just need a refresh, a nice, warm shower, or bath if you have one, is a perfect first cleansing step. Put on a calming playlist, or search for songs by Mazzy Star or Lana Del Rey to get into a chill mood. Don’t be afraid to turn it loud and get lost in the music while scrubbing down and lathering up. Another nice way to set the mood is to take a sunset lamp and turn off the lights. What used to be a white, harsh glow from the overhead light is now either a warm, cozy setting or a dark blue, soothing atmosphere.

Journaling

After a stressful day, and when I don’t want to annoy my roommates with my endless problems, I get it all out on paper. While your hair is drying, or you just want to get all your thoughts out before you become a couch potato for a few hours, this is the perfect time to do so. I’m not a huge journaler, but I do find that it helps to have an outlet and feel like you’re moving your worries and anxiety from your body to somewhere else.

Donning The Cozy Pajamas

Now that fall is here and winter is soon on the way, the last thing I want to do is freeze. Switch your jeans and leggings for fleece pajamas, your hoodies, your sweatpants — anything cozy you have. If you have fuzzy socks, you’ve hit the jackpot. You don’t want to lie in bed in something tight and stiff; it’ll ruin the whole vibe.

Snack Time

Now for the best time. If you haven’t eaten for a while, always on the go, go get some food. Chips, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, chicken and rice, a tub of ice cream. Doesn’t matter what, but depending on how long you’re planning on rotting, you’re bound to get hungry. Put it in a bowl, place it on a plate, carry it to the promised land and get munching.

Set The Mood

Now it’s time to create a warm, soothing ambiance. Get that sunset lamp, turn off the main lights, and light a candle or two. This is the time to have the power of everything — no more bright lights in the classroom or windy weather outside. The setting you’re in affects your peace the most sometimes, so go around the room, turn on your fan, turn it off, do whatever you need to do to perfect the atmosphere to your liking.

Get Comfortable

No cricked necks here. So, fluff your pillow and get under your covers. No one wants to be uncomfortable, so whether it takes 30 seconds or two minutes, like me, take as long as you need to get into that perfect position.

Game Time