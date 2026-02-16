This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you dread the month of February every year, knowing that social media is going to be overflowing with couples? If so, don’t worry, as you are certainly not alone. In this article, I’m going to tell you the importance of self-love and why you don’t need a valentine to fulfill yourself.

Valentine’s Day has evolved from a holiday of celebrating love to one that seems is solely celebrated on Instagram. It can be so difficult to not compare yourself to others and what you see online, however, it is so important to not do so.

If you are a girl in your teens and early twenties, you may often find yourself constantly focused on others around you. You are so critical of yourself and what others have that you don’t, that you begin to flood your ideals and values with other those of other people.

Within all of these comparisons, you may start undervaluing your own ambitions. Personally, I would always question if what I wanted was more or less important than what others wanted.

When Valentine’s Day would roll around and everyone would post their significant others, I would feel ashamed for being single. However, I have finally started to question just why that is.

Being single is not something to be upset about. You should never value yourself based on what someone else thinks of you. It can be so hard to not judge yourself in a world flooded with thousands of comparisons daily when you open your phone. Yet, you must remain true to yourself.

If you are wasting your time and energy obsessing over opinions, then you are only going to allow yourself limited growth. Just because you are not in a relationship does not mean that you are not surrounded with love.

If you think that the only validation and support that you deserve is from a partner, then you are wrong. Most of the time, your friends are the ones who love and support you the most.

Rather than focusing on what or who you don’t have, pay attention to everything and everyone that you do. Be grateful for everyone who loves you and all of your accomplishments. You deserve happiness beyond what social media deems as valuable.

Remember that your life is more than what goes online or what is posted. You shouldn’t equate your standards to what social media shows and you certainly shouldn’t waste your life away caring so much about it.

Be yourself and focus on what you want rather than on what others have. You will be so much happier and so much more grateful once you stop caring so much.

I hope this helps you overcome any sadness that can come from not having a valentine. You should never feel less than, because having someone is not what makes you a whole person. You are capable of happiness beyond a relationship. Be your own Valentine. Choose yourself and stay true to who you are. Buy yourself chocolate and be the best you that you can be!