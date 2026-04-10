Why So Many Freshmen Feel Behind Before They’ve Even Begun

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By the second week of classes, the question starts floating around residence halls and dining commons: “What are you doing this summer?”

It sounds casual. Normal, even. But for many freshmen, it lands like a test they didn’t know they were taking.

While they’re still adjusting to college-level coursework and learning how to balance independence with responsibility, conversations have already shifted to internships, networking and long-term career plans. Somewhere between syllabus week and their first club meeting, the pressure to “get ahead” creeps in.

Across campus, many first-year students say they feel like they’re playing catch-up almost as soon as they arrive. The pressure isn’t always spoken out loud, but it shows up in subtle ways: rushed club applications, early internship searches and late-night résumé edits fueled by comparison.

Part of the shift starts with visibility. In high school, achievements were mostly local. In college, they’re public. Platforms like LinkedIn transform milestones into announcements, and those announcements are constant. A single scroll can make it seem like everyone else has a five-year plan mapped out. Titles like “Incoming Marketing Intern” or “Future Investment Banking Analyst” create the impression that careers are secured before freshman year is even halfway over.

But social media compresses time. Students are seeing curated highlights without context — the rejected applications, the uncertainty and the changes in direction. What looks like early clarity is often just early branding.

There’s also a broader cultural shift happening in higher education. College was once framed as a time to explore — to sample classes outside your comfort zone, join clubs on a whim and slowly piece together who you wanted to become. Now, for many students, it feels like a race to optimize. Every choice can feel strategic. Every semester has to “count.”

Certain industries recruit earlier than others, and information travels fast on a campus like Penn State. First-years hear from upperclassmen that “you need experience by sophomore year,” which slowly morphs into “you should’ve started already.” Advice meant to be helpful can unintentionally create urgency. A single comment in a lecture hall or group chat can spiral into the belief that there’s a universal timeline everyone else has memorized.

That mindset can be especially intense at a large, high-achieving university. At Penn State, students juggle demanding academics, leadership positions, research labs, THON involvement, part-time jobs and full social calendars. When ambition surrounds you at every turn, it’s easy to mistake normal growth for personal failure. If the person down the hall is balancing a 4.0, two executive boards and a summer offer, your own adjustment period can feel like falling short.

But proximity to excellence doesn’t mean you’re behind — it often just means the bar is visible.

Upperclassmen frequently admit they felt the same way at first. Many say their freshman year was less about landing prestigious roles and more about learning how to write a college-level paper, manage their time without parental reminders and navigate roommate dynamics. It was about figuring out how to ask for help in office hours and how to recover from the first grade that didn’t match their high school record. The polished résumés came later. The clarity did too.

What often gets lost in the conversation is how much invisible progress happens in a first semester. Learning to live independently. Budgeting your time between studying and socializing. Building friendships from scratch. Discovering what you don’t want to major in. Developing resilience after rejection — whether from a club, a committee or an internship application.

Those milestones don’t trend on LinkedIn, but they shape everything that follows.

Ambition itself isn’t the problem. Wanting to succeed, to build experience and to plan ahead can be motivating and empowering. The issue is comparison. When success becomes a public scoreboard, it’s easy to forget that everyone’s timeline is different — and often nonlinear. The student announcing an internship might pivot industries next year. The quiet freshman still exploring clubs might stumble into a passion that redefines their goals entirely.

Freshman year isn’t a final exam on your future. It’s an introduction. And introductions are rarely seamless. They’re awkward, exploratory and full of revision. They’re meant to be spaces where questions outnumber answers.

In a culture that rewards early certainty, it can feel radical to admit you’re still figuring it out. But uncertainty isn’t evidence of failure — it’s evidence of growth. And growth, especially in the first year of college, is rarely as polished as it looks online.