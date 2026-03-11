Why March Is The Worst Month And How I’m Surviving It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I was little, March has always been my least favorite month. It feels like an awkward in-between period that I dread every year without fail. With March approaching quickly, it can feel daunting to say the least.

Here’s what I plan on doing to conquer my least favorite month.

March is the epitome of seasonal depression for me. One day is sunshine and empty hopes of spring, and the next is a sub-20-degree day with snow. The month as a whole feels awkward and difficult to navigate.

This month once held important dates and celebrations, which made it seem somewhat easier to undergo. As time has progressed, these glimmers of light have dimmed, making it all that much more unnerving.

Now being in college, the month is thankfully broken up with the excitement since spring break. This is really the only thing making me look forward to the weeks to come.

At this point in the year, we are so close to warmer days, time outside and a lighter course load. It’s hard not to dream of the summer days within reach and not wish to press fast forward on the month.

So, with my least favorite month soon approaching, I had originally tried to navigate ways I would get through the month. Planning activities, dinners and ways to make the time go faster. But instead of this, I settled on changing my mindset rather than filling my time with ways to skip ahead.

Really, the only piece of advice I have for this upcoming month is to not wish time away. This is something I tell myself often, but especially in preparation for March.

I find myself constantly looking forward to the next thing in my life. I always have something on the calendar in the near future to forward to. In the excitement for these plans I have, I find myself wanting to rush time away to get to that next thing.

It’s a never-ending cycle of trying to get through the moments in life that seem still and unexciting.

For me right now, that next thing is my trip I have planned for at the end of the semester. I want nothing more than to get to that trip and am even counting down the days. Just so happens to be 76 days away.

And this is my issue. I am looking forward to this trip, and I have found myself wishing for the month of March and the semester as a whole away since the day it was booked.

All time is precious. This is incredibly important to remember, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to.

Every day of your life, you have the opportunity to make something of it. It doesn’t have to be exciting or anything to write home about, but something that brings you joy.

So with that being said, I am going to change my mindset of “I just need to get through March” to “How am I going to make the most of the month?”. There’s no getting through times of your life by trying to speed them up, because that’s not living, but rather enduring.

In contrast to my recent discoveries, I think it’s great to look forward to the future, but not so much that you lose sight of the present.

Just because March has historically been my least favorite month, doesn’t mean it won’t be filled with excitement, happiness and laughter.

Here’s to changing our mindsets about March!