Why Going Out-Of-State For College Was The Best Decision I’ve Ever Made

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The college search can be quite a tricky thing. There are so many factors to consider, like price, location, size and overall campus culture. Coming from a large public high school, I knew I had a few things in mind when it came to my idea of a “dream school.”

It had to be a big, public university, with lots of school spirit. It had to be good for my major, of course, and it also had to be in a decent location, preferably a quaint college town. Of course, looking back on it, Penn State undoubtedly checks all these boxes, yet it wasn’t my first option, or even close.

Coming from the Chicago suburbs, my dream school throughout high school, and especially during the college process, was the University of Illinois. Not only was it in-state, but it was also incredible for my major and just an excellent school all around. I would be only a few hours’ drive away from home, and I would still get that Big Ten college town experience.

But that dream never became a reality, as I was waitlisted.

It wasn’t until after I had gotten all my decisions back that I truly started to consider Penn State as a potential option. My dad, being from the East Coast, truly pushed for me to come here, and I had visited once before, but it wasn’t at the top of my radar.

I liked Penn State, but to senior year me, it wasn’t Illinois. It took me lots of time to recover from not being given the chance to attend my dream school, and when decision day rolled around, I had visited again and chosen Penn State, still feeling some slight doubt about it.

Moving here was incredibly nerve-wracking on its own: I would be over 10 hours away from my family, I would have to be flying by myself for the first time to go home for breaks and I knew almost nobody here, except for my roommate, whom I met on Instagram.

But on my first night here, I knew Penn State was exactly where I belonged.

Within the first weekend of moving in, I already met my best friends and my future roommates. I was able to meet such different, new people and experience memories that I don’t think I would’ve made at any other college.

Additionally, Penn State’s campus is breathtaking. Not that other schools don’t have beautiful campuses, but when you come from the Midwest, getting to wake up and see the view of Mount Nittany every day becomes truly a blessing.

Going out-of-state for college has shaped who I am. It has brought me so much newfound independence and has pushed me to take risks that I never would’ve thought I would take. I’ve been able to branch out, get to know new people and even achieve big things for myself, like becoming a research assistant, all in my freshman year alone.

Of course, being far away has had its challenges. There are certainly moments of homesickness, wishing that I could have my family and my support system close by, and missing family events have all made me feel more disconnected. But these are the experiences that have taught me strength and the ability to be independent.

On the contrary, being far from home has also given me such an appreciation for the times when I do visit home. Whenever I travel home, it feels so much more meaningful, and I feel incredibly lucky to even have Penn State to consider my home away from home.

Choosing to go out of state was more than just a college decision; it was a life-changing moment that has shaped who I am as a person. It has pushed me to grow, to challenge myself, try new things and become a version of myself that I wouldn’t have otherwise become, and that is how I know that going out of state was the best decision I’ve ever made.