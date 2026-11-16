This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite things to do recently has been walking around campus, especially now that the leaves are changing colors. Everywhere I look, the trees are covered in beautiful shades of red, orange and yellow. No matter where I go, I can’t help but notice how beautiful campus looks this time of year.

Despite the beauty of this season, I’ve started thinking about something kind of ironic. All of the beautiful leaves that I’m sure we’re all admiring are really just dying. The colors that make fall so beautiful are part of the process of leaves reaching the end of their life cycle.

Learning to appreciate change

I think we tend to associate endings with sadness. Whether it’s the end of a friendship, relationship or a chapter of our lives, saying goodbye isn’t that easy. We get so caught up in what we’re losing that we forget to appreciate what we’re gaining.

Coming to college has made me realize this more than ever. Just a few months ago, I was graduating from high school and saying goodbye to a life I had known for years. While I was excited to start college, it was still bittersweet knowing that such a big chapter of my life was coming to an end.

I was leaving behind familiar faces, routines and places that had been part of my everyday life for so long. Looking back at that time, I was so focused on everything that I was leaving behind that I didn’t fully realize how much I had to look forward to.

Now, a few months into college, I’ve experienced so many things that wouldn’t have been possible if that chapter of my life hadn’t ended, proving to me that change doesn’t have to automatically be a bad thing.

Looking back at different chapters of my life, the things I wished would last forever are the very things I needed to let go of to grow.

The Beauty of letting go

Every year, trees go through the same process. Their leaves change color, eventually falling to the ground and making room for new growth when spring comes. It’s a natural part of life, and something we don’t really question.

We spend so much time trying to hold onto people, places and moments out of fear of what life would look like without them. It’s easy to convince ourselves that letting go means losing something important, but entering a new stage in life doesn’t erase the memories, experiences or lessons that came from the previous chapter.

I think it is also important to appreciate things while they’re happening, rather than only realizing their value once they’re gone. We spend so much time worrying about what’s next that we forget to enjoy where we are right now. And while it’s impossible to make every moment last forever, we can still appreciate them for what they are.

Making peace with endings

Of course, not every ending is going to feel beautiful. Some are genuinely heartbreaking, and sometimes it takes a while to understand why things happened the way they did.

Not every friendship is meant to last forever, not every opportunity is going to work out and not every chapter of our lives is going to end the way we expected. Sometimes, moments simply run their course, and that’s OK. However, perhaps the beauty of an ending isn’t always in the ending itself, but in everything that came before it and everything that becomes possible afterward.

So, as I continue walking around campus this fall before the dreadful winter comes, admiring the bright red and orange leaves scattered across the sidewalks, I want to remember that beauty doesn’t always have to come from something beginning. Sometimes, it comes from something ending.

And after all, who said endings can’t be beautiful?