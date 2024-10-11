The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The countdown to our favorite weekend of the year has officially started!

Halloweekend at State College hits different every year. You’re either dying laughing at some of the wild costumes or wondering if their parents know they left the house like that. It’s the one weekend where literally anything goes, and you can show up as whatever you want with zero judgment.

So, what does your 2024 Halloween costume say about you? Let’s break it down:

Dallas cowboy cheerleader

You love a good throwback to iconic pop culture moments, but truthfully, are you a die-hard fan or did you just see someone wearing this last year and think it was cute? You’re bringing energy to the party and know how to hype up a crowd. You might also be looking for an excuse to break out the cowboy boots and pompoms, which we fully support. What it says about you: You’re confident, love the spotlight, and probably practiced your dance moves in the mirror. But we both know the real challenge is dancing in those boots all night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yevgeniya Kolpakova (@zhenya_kolpakova)

Bunny

Ah, the bunny costume — a Halloween staple. You’ve gone for something cute, flirty and let’s be honest, easy. It’s the costume version of ordering iced coffee year-round: reliable, a little basic but still a classic. You’re here to have fun and look good doing it, and you know that fluffy tail is the perfect finishing touch. What it says about you: You’re playful, fun and not here to reinvent the wheel. Sure, it’s not groundbreaking, but you didn’t come to shock anyone — you came to look cute and hop your way through the night.

angel/devil

Whether you’re leaning angelic or embracing your inner devil, you’re playing with the basics and we respect that. Let’s not act like we haven’t seen this combo a million times before. Still, you know how to rock the wings or horns, and you’re definitely here to add a little drama to the night. Either way, you’re living your best dual-personality life. What it says about you: You’re versatile and unpredictable. But let’s be real, we all know you’re a devil — those angel wings aren’t fooling anyone.

vampire

Vampire costumes are all about drama, and you’ve embraced it with full commitment. Dark lipstick? Check. Dramatic cape? Check. By midnight, you’ll probably ditch the fangs because they make drinking out of a red solo cup borderline impossible. Still, you love the spooky aesthetic and that black corset from Amazon we all know and love. What it says about you: You’re the type who thrives after dark, and you appreciate a little theatrics. You know vampires are timeless, not a trend, and you’re not here for anyone who says otherwise.

princesses

Choosing a princess costume means you’re living your fairytale dreams. While you adorably look like you’ve stepped out of a Disney movie, this is quite the popular costume. The tiara and sparkly dress are cute, but is it likely you’ll find Prince Charming at a frat party? What it says about you: You’re into glitter, happy endings and you’ve probably watched “The Princess Diaries” more times than you’d like to admit. But hey, it’s Halloween — be the princess you are, no judgment (except maybe from the seven other princesses in the room).

Greek goddess

You’re aiming for a mix of “I woke up like this,” elegance and ancient power. Whether you’re channeling Aphrodite or Athena, you’ve nailed the look. But if you’re just rocking a bed sheet toga, that goddess vibe might be more “apartment room aesthetic” than divine. At least you’ll be comfy while everyone else is freezing in tiny costumes. What it says about you: You love the idea of being a queen but without the pressure of having to wear heels all night. You might also secretly believe you were a goddess in a past life, which, honestly, we’re not going to argue with.

construction worker

Choosing a construction worker costume is all about embracing that sexy blue-collar vibe. You’ve got the hard hat, the vest and maybe even some cheeky tools. You’re definitely ready to work it on the dance floor. This look isn’t just about the outfit; it’s about the confidence that comes with it. You know how to turn heads and keep the energy high. What it says about you: You’re bold, confident and not afraid to flaunt what you’ve got. You know that sometimes the best accessory is a little attitude, and you’re ready to show everyone that you can work hard and play hard.

Gold digger