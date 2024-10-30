The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone fueled by academic validation, college was definitely a change.

Academics came naturally to me in high school. I didn’t have to study much, and my success was bolstered by consistent feedback.

College required a shift to more independent study and personal responsibility, which was incredibly disorienting at first.

SO much work.

One of the biggest challenges I faced was adjusting to the workload. In high school, frequent assignments and smaller tests kept me on track.

In college, long gaps between major deadlines mean I have to rely heavily on my syllabus and course schedule for structure. Without consistent check-ins or reminders, it’s easy to fall behind.

Self-discipline became crucial for staying on top of the material.

I’m learning to break assignments into smaller, more manageable tasks. Writing a list of specific assignments I want to get done has proven to be an effective approach.

On top of that, I found treating the syllabus as a guide and creating a personal timeline for readings, projects and exams has kept me organized and made things feel less overwhelming. Consistency is always essential.

Things I never saw as necessary, such as reviewing material regularly even when there isn’t a looming deadline, has (who would’ve thought) prevented the need to cram later, significantly reducing my stress and anxiety.

Who even are my professors?

Another significant shift for me was the loss of close, personal relationships with teachers. In boarding school, where I spent all four years of high school, I found comfort in having strong relationships with my teachers, which made learning feel more intimate.

Now, with larger class sizes and professors stretched thin between multiple courses, I realized it would be much harder to develop the close connections I was used to. My academic environment felt less personal.

The way I remedied that, though it may seem obvious, was by attending office hours. It felt intimidating at first, but professors have been so appreciative when students take the initiative to seek out extra help, ask questions and get to know them on a personal level.

Even brief meetings during office hours have helped me feel seen and allowed me the individualized feedback I relied on in high school.

In addition to office hours, forming and joining study groups has given me a sense of community with my classmates. While I no longer have the same one-on-one connection with teachers, building relationships with other students provides a convenient amalgamation of academic and social support.

Study groups help students to hold each other accountable and give each other motivation. This is crucial to people like me who thrive on collaboration and responsibility.

Make college your bestie!

The transition to college is hard for everyone; we’ve all heard it. What you might not have heard is how rewarding the challenge can be when you grab the bull by the horns and prove to yourself that you’re capable.

Growing pains are real, but learning to be flexible and adaptable are invaluable life skills.

As a freshman, I’m still learning and growing; however, I’ve found that tackling challenges head-on helps me build resilience so quickly. Connecting with professors and classmates while also focusing on developing personal skills has made my experience much richer.

Remember, this journey isn’t just about surviving college; it’s about getting that bag in the future, too. So keep your eye on the prize.

To my fellow students, while the transition can be tough, it’s also an awesome opportunity to discover what you’re truly capable of. Embrace it, lean on each other and let’s enjoy the ride.