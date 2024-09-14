Here Are The Highest-Paying College Majors Of 2024, According To A New Report

It’s no secret that choosing a college major can be a stressful decision. Often, a college major is a precursor for where you’ll live on campus, what classes you can take, who your friends will be, and how much free time you might have. (Of course this isn’t always the case — there’s much more to your college experience than your major, but it can definitely be a big factor.) The most stressful factors involved in picking a major, however, are those involving life post-grad.

For many students, the most lucrative reason for choosing a college major is the promise of a high-earning career path after graduation. College can be pricey, and for many, it’s only logical to choose an area of study that ensures they’re getting the most value out of their expensive education. By choosing high-paying career paths, students also want to ensure that they will be able to live comfortably and afford the lifestyles they desire. (And in this economy, who can blame them?!)

Of course, some students don’t care about how much they’ll earn after graduation, as long as they’re studying something that they are curious and passionate about — and that’s completely valid as well. Additionally, some jobs are more flexible and don’t require students to major in a specific topic, or require that students have a bachelor’s degree at all. So, no need to stress if your major isn’t in a high-paying field — or if you’re still undecided.

But naturally, choosing a path that will land students in secure and well-paid jobs after graduation is a pretty popular way to go. And now, a recent report from Payscale — a company that helps employers manage their employees’s pay — shows what the highest-paying college majors are for 2024, and just how much these majors earn post-graduation. To do this, Payscale looked at data from the past year and determined the median salary (the number in the middle of the range of all the salaries in the data set) that different college majors can make in their mid-careers (aka, with 10 or more years of experience).

So, if you’re undecided or considering switching your major, and earning potential is important to you, consider one of the following:

1. Petroleum Engineering: $212,100

Petroleum engineering is a branch of engineering that deals with improving the methods of extracting and producing oil and gas. According to Payscale, with a bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering, students can expect to earn a salary of around $98,100 in their first five years of employment. Once well-established in their careers, petroleum engineering majors can expect to earn a median salary of $212,100. Some jobs where this major might be relevant include drilling engineers, engineering technicians, and natural gas engineers.

2. Operations Research and Industrial Engineering: $202,600

Alumni who graduate with bachelor’s degrees in operations research and industrial engineering earn the second-highest salaries, with a median annual salary of $202,600 by the time they are at least 10 years into their careers. Some jobs that these majors might find themselves in after graduation include industrial mechanics, industrial electricians, and data analysts.

3. Electrical Engineering and Computer Science: $192,300

Students who graduate with bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and computer science could enter careers such as aerospace engineering, IT consultants, and computer hardware engineers. On average, once alumni are at least 10 years into their careers, their annual salary is about $192,300.

4. Interaction Design: $178,800

Often intertwined with graphic design, interaction design majors specialize in making products intuitive and user-friendly. Students who graduate with a major in interaction design can expect to make about $178,800 mid-career. Some career paths for interaction design majors include graphic design, software development, and art directors.

5. Building Science: $172,400

Building science majors study how buildings are constructed and learn how to improve indoor air quality, energy efficiency, and durability. Those with bachelor’s degrees in building science might go into fields such as building code officials, contractors, and energy specialists. Once at least 10 years into their careers, building scientists can expect to make an annual salary of about $172,400.

6. Applied Economics and Management: $169,300

With a bachelor’s degree in applied economics and management, alumni with more than 10 years of experience in the field can expect to earn around $169,300 annually. These career paths can include investment banking, accounting, and financial advising.

7. Mathematics: $167,500

A bachelor’s degree in actuarial mathematics can put students on a number of promising career paths, including (but not limited to) meteorology, data analytics, or even healthcare. Once established in their careers, math majors can earn an average of $167,500 annually.

8. Optical Science and Engineering: $166,400

Optical science and engineering majors can utilize their degrees in multiple fields. From medical engineering to astronomy and astrophysics, optical scientists help develop things like lenses, lasers, telescopes, and cameras. Once well established in their path, optical engineers make an average of $166,400 annually.

9. Quantitative Economics: $165,100

With a bachelor’s degree in quantitative economics, students can enter fields such as auditing, financial analytics, and accounting. Those with degrees in quantitative economics Tend to make an average of $165,100 annually once they are at least 10 years into their careers.

10. Operations Research: $164,900

Operations research majors tend to teach students a multitude of skills, such as data mining and interpretation and communications skills, that are useful in multiple different career paths. Data analytics, data science, business analytics, and statistics are all viable jobs for those with bachelor’s degrees in operations research. These are also high-earning career paths — once well established in their careers, operations research alumni make an average of $164,900 annually.