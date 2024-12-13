Wellness Through The Winter Months: Maintaining Health in the Cold

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

The sun is setting earlier, the days are getting colder, and for many people, winter dread is rapidly approaching. It can be tough to prioritize wellness in winter when the weather gets colder and motivation flies out the window.

As college students, winter is not only difficult mentally and physically, but also academically. Challenging assignments paired with an icy walk from class to class can make those 8 a.m. lectures more difficult to wake up for.

However, it is so important that you take time for yourself. You can’t let the cold weather win.

Remember that if you live in the northern half of the U.S., winter is over a fourth of your year (closer to a third if we’re counting late November, March and early April). Don’t waste all that time hating your life because of the weather.

I compiled a little list of ways I try to make winter fun. I hope a few of these work for you and help get you through another icy Happy Valley winter.

make exercise fun

Movement is one of the best supporters of your mental health.

As Elle Woods once said, “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don’t shoot their husbands, they just don’t.”

Many of us know the benefits of exercise, but it doesn’t make it any less difficult to find the motivation to work out when it’s freezing outside. Nobody wants to change into their gym clothes, drive to campus and walk to the gym on an icy day.

Even fewer people want to run outside when the air feels like getting stabbed in the lungs and the ground is slippery with snow. Actually, I highly recommend that you don’t try that at all.

My best piece of advice is to find at-home workouts. It’s easier to move when you don’t have to leave your home. It’s even better when you’re having fun.

I’m a huge fan of dance, HIIT, pilates and yogalates workouts on YouTube. I also have a pair of handheld weights in my living room that I can use for strength.

I genuinely enjoy rolling out my yoga mat in my living room, putting on an upbeat video and powering through for 30 minutes (versus the hour it takes me to get to the campus gym and back). If you’re someone with gym anxiety, this also takes away fears of people seeing you work out.

I highly recommend YouTubers like emkfit, Andrea Rogers, Lidia Mera Pilates, Move With Nicole Pilates, Yoga with Adriene, Yoga with Bird and Caroline Girvan.

These workouts are just as effective for me as the gym (if not more so), and I enjoy myself much more, which is the most important part.

don’t underestimate the power of a shower

A nice, warm shower can be the reset you need on a mid-winter day. There is something so healing about an everything shower complete with exfoliating, a face mask and fuzzy socks.

We can’t underestimate the quick showers squeezed between blocks of a busy schedule though. It can be annoying to find the time, but your body and brain will feel the difference.

If you’re feeling down this winter, give yourself the grace of a hot shower. It will work wonders, I promise.

consider a sun lamp

Although I’ve never tried one, I have heard incredible things about sun lamps for seasonal sadness and seasonal affective disorder. They are easy to find online and can give you a Vitamin D boost to get through the day.

We often underestimate how much sunlight does for our mental health until the days get so short that we barely experience it. If you struggle with mental health in winter, this could be a great option for you.

Make time for friends

Winter in college can be academically isolating. Remember that no matter what the weather looks like, you can and should make time for the people who love you.

It’s okay if your hangouts look different this time of the year. Maybe winter is the time for more movie nights, craft nights, coffee shop dates, dinners and indoor activities.

If you’re in the State College area, don’t forget about spots like Northland Bowling, Get Air (trampoline park), 2000 Degrees (pottery) and events around campus.

It can also be so fun to run errands together. Take your friends to Target or Five Below. Go to Barnes & Noble and pick out books for each other. Do your Trader Joe’s grocery shopping in a group.

If you’re a winter sports enthusiast, take your friends skiing, sledding or snowboarding. Tussey Mountain isn’t too far for my fellow Penn Staters.

No matter what you do, find time to spend with loved ones. You’ll never regret the time spent, but you will regret the time wasted.

find a hobby

Everyone needs a passion project no matter how busy they are. We need something to pour our energy into that is rejuvenating instead of draining.

Sometimes, even the classes and extracurriculars I love can weigh me down in winter with deadlines, mandatory events and little space for fun. It’s important to find something you love with no expectations or requirements.

Personally, my winter hobbies include reading, writing and painting. Yours could be crocheting, gaming, baking, scrapbooking or anything else. Experiment with something you might be interested in, and determine whether it’s worth a second try.

If it brings you joy, keep it in your life. If not, try something new. Either way, you deserve an outlet other than what is required from your job or school.

cozy up your space

You’ll be spending more time indoors these next few months, so make it a place you love. Cozying up a space doesn’t have to be expensive. TJ Maxx has great prices for home goods like blankets, candles, pillows and art.

I enjoy winter because of the time I spend at home under a blanket, a wood-wick candle crackling as I read a book while my cat sleeps next to me. It’s a time of year when I can justify being comfy and unproductive.

Winter is the perfect time of year for fuzzy pajamas all day, so embrace that vibe and soak it all in.

I won’t lie, winter in Pennsylvania can feel never-ending. But, there is so much you can do to make it enjoyable. Don’t just survive the winter, thrive in it.

You deserve it.