Ever since I was a kid, my mother called me “little bird.” I never understood why, and quite frankly, I hated the nickname.

However, I recently decided that birds are my favorite animal. They are gentle, beautiful and so free.

Birds are authentic to me, inspirational. We should be more like birds.

The mind of a college student consists of a constant jumbled clutter of nonsense and overthinking. It is busy and it is draining.

Sometimes, the escape from your mind can be impossible. It can easily overwhelm us and control who we are becoming.

Things affect us. The things and people we surround ourselves with shape the person we become. If those factors are negative, it hinders who we become.

Birds fly. In circumstances where they no longer feel settled, they prepare their wings and lift off to find a new destination.

When you do not feel comforted, when you do not feel content, you need to spread your wings.

The wrong environment has more of an impact on you than you think. It weighs you down and keeps you from becoming your true, authentic self.

It is so easy to settle due to the discomfort in leaving. Whether it be a romantic relationship, a friendship, a place — anything that holds you back, it is difficult to go.

It is way easier to deal with the unfulfillment than try to find happiness elsewhere.

You are responsible for your own happiness. It is your job to determine the factors that bring you the most joy and the ones that do the opposite.

And most of all, it is your job to eliminate harmful factors.

Life is so short. There is so much potential for you to fill it with aspects that lift you up and contribute to forming the highest version of yourself.

But the more you waste time, the less likely you are to become the person you wish to be.

So what do you do? You focus.

You become more in tune with yourself. You look around at your surroundings.

Who do you find yourself laughing with the most? Who do you find yourself fake laughing with? Where do you feel the most you? Where do you feel like you’re trying to become someone you’re not?

Write it down.

Make lists of the people, places and factors who drain you and the people who brighten your life. And from there, alter your daily routine.

In junior year, I was experiencing a period of anger and sadness. I made that list of people who I did not feel that emptiness around.

It was a concise, random list of friends, family, teachers and even some random classmates. I tried my best to stay in tune with myself and my feelings.

I changed my life. Actually, I added a random boy from my physics class on that list, who I have now been dating for nearly two years.

Once I took matters into my own hands, I relieved myself of the pain I felt so much of. If I did not do so, I would not be where I am today.

If I had not made that list, I still would be stuck in relationships that were not benefiting me.

I thank my past self everyday for flying into healthy relationships and away from the toxic ones.

Some birds live up to 100 years. They do not waste a second of it feeling unsettled. So why should we?

I am glad to be my parents “little bird.” I think we should all try to be birds.