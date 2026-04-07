We Need To Be Surviving Less And Living More

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Somewhere out there, there is a person who can sing in a way that makes a room go silent. There is someone who paints as if they were born knowing how. Someone who writes, builds, moves and creates in a way that is entirely and undeniably their own.

You will probably never know their name.

Not because they were not good enough, but because they were too busy surviving to ever find out how far their gift could go.

The cost of survival

Survival is expensive. And not just financially.

When your entire existence is organized around keeping yourself afloat, paying rent, working doubles, stretching a check that was never meant to stretch this far, there is nothing left. Not just no money.

No time. No mental space. No energy to dream, to practice, to pursue anything that does not directly answer the question of how you are going to make it through next month.

Poverty does not just take your resources. It takes your bandwidth. It occupies the parts of your mind that were supposed to be used for something else. For discovery. For becoming. For figuring out what you are actually here to do.

When survival is the only thing on the agenda, aliveness, the real kind, the kind that makes you feel like yourself, becomes a luxury you cannot afford to think about.

Talent Doesn’t Care What You Make

Talent is not distributed according to income.

It never has been. The gift does not check your bank account before it shows up. It does not ask about your zip code or whether your parents had connections. It just arrives. In the kid from the block who can hear a beat and reconstruct it in his head. In the girl who draws entire worlds on the back of her homework. In the person who tells a story and makes you forget where you are.

The gift is there. It has always been there.

But pursuing it at scale, getting training, buying equipment, having the time to actually practice and develop and grow, costs something most people in poverty simply do not have. And so the gift sits. Untouched. Slowly buried under the weight of everything that needs to come first.

Talent without resources does not disappear. It just never gets its runway.

What the World Never Gets to See

Creativity is not a demographic experience. It is the thing that makes us people. And the system that suppresses it does not discriminate.

The part that should disturb us all is accepting that we will never know what we lost. We cannot count the artists, the architects, the visionaries, the healers who never got to show the world what they were made of because survival consumed them first.

We do not get to measure that absence. We just live in it, in a world quietly missing pieces of itself that it never knew it needed.

Take a step away from the screens and look around. Observe the epidemic of numbness, burnout, purposelessness, people sleepwalking through lives they did not choose. A huge part of that is disconnection from the creative self. People who never got to find out what they were actually for. Over time, finding your purpose has even started to feel like a privilege.

This is not just a personal loss, but a cultural one. A collective one. Every time a person’s potential gets buried under poverty, the world becomes a little less of what it could have been.

We talk about bootstrapping and hard work and making a way. We do not talk about how many ways were never made. Not because the person did not have what it took, but because the system made sure the cost of existing was too high to afford anything else.

Creativity is not a luxury the system keeps from us. It is a human necessity that the system was never designed to protect.

Surviving Is Not Living

There is a difference between being alive and actually living. And a lot of us have been taught, by circumstance, by necessity, by a system that benefits from our exhaustion, to mistake one for the other.

Surviving is waking up and making it through the day. It is doing what needs to be done. It is functional. It is necessary. But it is not the point.

Living is knowing what you are here for and having the space to pursue it. It is feeling present in your own existence, not just moving through it. It is the version of yourself that shows up when survival is handled, and something deeper gets to take over.

Most people never meet that version of themselves. Not because they are not capable, but because they were never given the conditions to.

And we have accepted this.

We have normalized a world where most people will go their entire lives without ever finding out what they were truly capable of, and we call it reality instead of calling it what it is. It is a failure. A systemic, deliberate, ongoing failure.

You can not out-grind a system that never had your livelihood in mind. So, this is not a call to grind harder; it is a call to want more for ourselves and for each other than a life spent surviving. To refuse the idea that getting by is enough. To recognize that the conditions that keep people too exhausted and too broke to pursue their gifts are not accidents. They are outcomes of systems designed to extract labor and return as little as possible.

Surviving less and living more is not a personal achievement to be unlocked. It is something we are owed.