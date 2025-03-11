This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

While seasonal depression is hitting hard, it is easy to fall in a depressing slump of misery. Life gets repetitive, and motivation lessens.

However, we forget that we are in control of our own lives. There are steps you can take to make it less sad.

Let’s look at some little, but significant, ways to spice up your life.

Fun socks

I am a huge advocate of fun socks. Recently, my friend went to Urban Outfitters and bought a pair of “Peanuts” socks. They have Snoopy playing golf on them. I did not think socks could have such an impact, but they actually bettered my day by a ton. I showed everyone my Snoopy socks, leading me to buy more and more. Now I have a bunch of fun socks. I have winter Snoopy, I have Valentines Day Snoopy, I have tennis Snoopy, shrimp socks, ect. They make my mornings better. I get to have a fun decision to make every morning- Which fun socks do I wear today? Not everyone gets the opportunity to ask themselves that. Take advantage of it. Invest in some fun socks.

buy a new journal

Photo by Savannah Wakefield from Unsplash I always wanted to start bringing a small leather journal around in my bag with me. And because my life has been so boring recently, I went downtown to Nittany Quill and bought one. It changed my life. To write and doodle whenever there is something on my mind is game-changing. It is therapeutic and helps relieve stress. Not to mention, it is aesthetic to be able to be that girl pulling out a journal to mysteriously jot down thoughts. Bonus points if you buy a vintage sticker book to decorate it, which you can also find at Nittany Quill (I love that store).

Make a playlist with new music

Music is powerful. It can completely change your mood. But listening to the same playlist on repeat can easily get boring. What should you do? Ask a friend for their playlist, introduce yourself to new music. You can easily fall in love with a new type music. It makes for good conversation with your friends. Then, start a new playlist of all your favorite songs from it. Listening to music can make you feel like a whole new person. The effects it has on overall state of mind are astronomical. Simply making a new playlist can spice up your life.

secret social media account

Hello I\’m Nik via Unsplash In 2021, I created a secret Tik Tok account. I blocked everyone from my hometown (except for my friends) and posted whatever I wanted. And to this day, it still spices up my life. Having a private media account where you can connect with strangers is healing. It is nice to relate to people that do not know you. It also is validating to have people follow when you are being your most unfiltered, raw self. Also, it gives you a chance of getting famous, which always spices up your life.

diy a new phone/computer background