Ways to Handle Transitioning To a New College as a Transfer Student

I recently transferred from the University of Rhode Island to Penn State University’s main campus, and these are things I’ve come to understand in my transferring journey.

Change in TRANSFERRING

Photo by Thought Catalog from Pexels Everyone finds change difficult, but it doesn’t mean it isn’t beneficial. Even though it was challenging at first, I kept in the back of my mind that the environment I was in previously did not benefit me. If I respect myself, then I will not stay in an environment that isn’t right for me. Everyone handles change differently. Additionally, every college campus is different. So adapting to both is difficult. Just know that change is inevitable and everyone goes through it whether you know it or not.

Get Involved

The first thing I did when I transferred to my new school was start searching for ways to be involved. There will be so many opportunities on campus and my best advice is to take advantage of that. By getting involved, you develop hobbies and get to meet new people. For all you know, there may be transfers or new people to the club/organization who are also searching for new friends.

Be Patient with yourself

This change is all new to you, and it is going to be difficult, not everything is going to fall into place immediately. I know that might seem frustrating but that is a big part of the change. What I can confidently say is that everything will work out in your favor in the end. The transition takes a lot of time, and having a bunch of emotions is normal. Let yourself feel overwhelmed and take time to get used to this new change. That is okay and healthy.

Find other Transfers

Photo by Zen Chung from Pexels I promise when you transfer you will not be the only new person. You will have orientations, and you should reach out to others and try to talk to people who are in the same position as you. This can help you feel less lonely during the transition. You will be able to relate with this and conquer similar challenges together.

Use campus resources

Talk to your advisors, professors and anyone that you trust. Schedule appointment and ask questions so you can get the hang of things. Tour your campus beforehand and when you move so you can figure out where your classes are. You don’t want to be searching for these buildings on the first day of class, unprepared, so giving yourself a tour prior is important.

Get into a Routine