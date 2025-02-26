This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Did you know that every year the average American eats 124 pounds of potatoes? They have good reasons too, because potatoes are delicious and extremely versatile.

These are the top ten types of potatoes.

French Fries

Starting off with a classic, french fries are one of the most popular types of potato. It is the perfect side next to any entree and can be dipped in multiple types of sauce for different flavor palettes. There is crinkle cut, waffle and steak style, making the snack a delicious treat for whatever you desire.

Mashed Potatoes

As a Thanksgiving staple, mashed potatoes secure a spot on the list. When paired with gravy and butter, it becomes a warm helping of goodness that melts in your mouth. You cannot help but go back for seconds with this delicious potato type.

Loaded Baked Potato

There are many different ways that you can assemble a baked potato. Most often, people put bacon, chives, cheese, sour cream or sometimes even chili. It is super convenient to eat and can be a side or a meal. It is especially tasty when cooked over a campfire.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad is one of the best, if not the best, sides to have at your annual family picnic and is eaten most on the Fourth of July. It has a creamy texture and flavorful spices that work well with grilled entrees.

Hash Browns

An underrated breakfast item is hash browns, which are a fan favorite in the South. Personally, I love putting hash browns in my breakfast burritos because it adds a nice crunch. You can also eat them when you are running out the door, as they are a grab-and-go snack.

Scalloped potatoes

Scalloped potatoes are a thin, cheesy potato dish that is layered in a casserole. This is my personal favorite of the potatoes because of their perfect balance of crispy edges and soft interior. Alongside mashed potatoes, this is another well-known Thanksgiving side.

potato pancakes

This next meal can be cooked either sweet or savory, making the recipe highly adaptable. Potato pancakes are made of stringy potato crisps, giving a satisfying and crunchy texture to the taste.

Tater Tots

There has been debate for some time now on whether tater tots or french fries are the better oily potato side. In my professional opinion, I believe tater tots take the cake. They are the stable of every elementary school and can be eaten in a similar manner to nachos with lots of toppings.

Potato Skins

Potato skins are an amazing appetizer to share with a group of people. They have just the right amount of saltiness and are bite sized for quick consumption. You can make these relatively easily and can also find them at most restaurants across America.

Roasted Potatoes