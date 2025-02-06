Top 5 Products for Surviving the Winter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we head into some of the coldest days of the year, it is important for all of us to take proper care of our bodies. The cold, dry climate can cause so much damage to our skin, so these are my top five products that I swear by in order to stay nice and moisturized all winter long.

La roche posay Cicaplast Balm

At the beginning of December, I noticed that the areas around my mouth and nose were extremely dry and peeling. My normal moisturizer obviously was not doing the trick so of course I turned to my trustworthy skin care expert, TikTok. After a quick search, it was obvious that the Cicaplast Balm was my best bet at healing my dry skin. Let me tell you, the TikTok experts did not lie. I don’t know how I went all this time without my Cicaplast Balm. It seriously is my holy grail and has completely transformed my skin. It not only healed my dry and peeling areas, but it hydrates my face and leaves me with the best glow. I can not recommend this product enough. View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Roche-Posay USA (@larocheposayusa)

Aquaphor

I think this one is pretty obvious. I have been a loyal customer since I was born and will continue to stay loyal as long as I shall live. I personally think Aquaphor is one of God’s greatest gifts to mankind. Have you ever seen “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” where they are constantly telling people that Windex will fix everything? Well, that’s me with Aquaphor. Chapped lips? Aquaphor. Cuts and burns? Aquaphor. Dry and irritated skin? Aquaphor. My personal favorite way to use Aquaphor is on my lips. I can’t fall asleep unless there are about 27 layers of it on my lips. It is definitely a staple item in my house all year round, but during the wintertime, I can’t get enough. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aquaphor US (@aquaphorus)

Neutrogena Hand Cream

The only two times my hands get super dry and cracked are during the winter and when I’m constantly washing dishes at my summer job. Thankfully Neutrogena Hand Cream has come in handy more times than once. I will admit, I love a good hand cream. I put it on every night and it’s part of my bedtime routine. However, my normal ones are definitely not as effective as my Neutrogena Hand Cream. This is the one I pull out when my knuckles are red and cracked and I need an instant fix. No seriously, it is immediately fixed after lathering it on. If you don’t love a thick and sticky hand cream, than maybe this isn’t the one for you, but if your looking for instant relief than you should definitely check this one out. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOORAT (@thesoorat)

Amika Soulfood nourishing mask

Ladies, let’s not forget a very important part of our body that can be affected by the dry winter weather but is often overlooked: our hair. Cold weather is the worst type of climate for us because there is no moisture in the air which makes our hair dry, brittle and prone to damage. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather not have my hair break off. I have found that one of the best things I can do for my hair is to add extra moisture and nutrients through a mask. This Amika Soulfood mask is one of my favorites that I have tried so far and it always leaves my hair moisturized, soft, and with the best shine. The best part about the brand Amika is that they are a clean beauty brand so I don’t have to worry about what I am putting on my hair. View this post on Instagram A post shared by amika (@amika)

Lubriderm Intense SKIN REPAIR LOTION