Top 10 “That Girl” Habits That Are Actually Worth Keeping

If you’re anything like me, you’re always looking for ways to improve your life. This isn’t just to feel more put together, but to feel like you’re actually growing and making progress.

The idea of becoming stronger, healthier, and more in tune with my feminine energy really motivates me, but for a long time, I never knew where to start. If you’re in that same boat right now, here are a few tips to help you begin.

Walk Everywhere Choose to get your steps in — avoid taking elevators and campus buses, and learn how to connect with nature. Being able to walk and witness the beauty of the world is a privilege, and it’s such an easy way to stay active. Drink Water at Least 3x a Day Try to drink a glass or bottle of water with every meal you have. This isn’t to say you can’t enjoy the drinks you like (because I definitely do), but always make sure you’re properly hydrating your body at the same time. Water is not only good for your immune system, but also helps keep your skin clear and your energy high. Make Your Bed Every Morning Speaking for myself, making my bed in the mornings makes me less likely to take unnecessary or long naps. It also gives me that “clean girl” feeling and motivates me to be productive. Set a Daily Reward Make it a habit to treat yourself every day with one good thing if you’ve been productive. For example, every day I look forward to my after-the-gym protein coffee. That in itself motivates me to almost “earn it” and go to the gym more often. Romanticize the Small Things Drink water out of a glass instead of a plastic bottle, light a candle while doing homework or pretend you’re an influencer just to have a productive day. Little acts like these make everyday life feel intentional and special. Set Boundaries Without Guilt It took me a while to learn that saying no doesn’t make me rude — it makes me sane. Whether it’s turning down plans to rest or logging off social media early, I’m learning that peace is worth protecting. Celebrate Small Wins I used to only celebrate the big stuff: exams, milestones, achievements. Now, I celebrate getting through a hard week, cleaning my room or even remembering to drink enough water. It’s a small form of self-recognition that makes life feel softer. Treat Sleep Like a Priority, Not a Luxury Allowing yourself to get a good night’s rest is one of the biggest acts of self-love you can show yourself. A good night’s sleep helps you be in a better mood, retain more information and overall have a better day. Do Something Different Every Day Learn how to be spontaneous! Whether it’s by taking a different route to class, trying a new spot, ordering a new drink or listening to a new artist, get into the habit of really experiencing life. Learn to be Proud of Yourself Strive to be proud of yourself even on your off days. Learn to give yourself some grace and patience. The best thing you could ever do is be confident in who you are.

These are just some examples of how I am improving my life and what leads me to feel like “that girl.”