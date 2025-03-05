Things You Can do if You Decide to Stay Home for Spring Break

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

I won’t be traveling for spring break, or maybe I will (I prefer to be spontaneous). But as of now, I am not. Due to my lack of plans, here are things I’ll be doing and that you can try if you decide to stay home for spring break this year.

Try new recipes

Photo by Conscious Design from Unsplash During break, you might have a lot of time on your hands since you are home. I recommend learning how to cook new things that are simple and tasty so when you are back at college you have new meals. This helps you expand your palate so you don’t eat the same thing every day. If you’re not a cook, you can try baking and learn how to make some yummy sweets that can be your late-night sweet treats.

organize your room at home

Photo by Shashi Chaturvedula from Unsplash If you are in desperate need of something that will take time and keep you occupied for a day or two during break, this is the task for you. My mom growing up always told me “a clean room is a clean mind.” In my opinion, there is nothing wrong with changing or tidying up your room for a fresh, clean start and when you come home for the summer break you will have a brand new set up. They don’t call it “spring cleaning” for nothing.

Self-care days

Kalos Skincare Taking care of yourself and giving yourself days to relax is super important, especially when you have been stressed with school. Just being home and being able to relax, shower without shoes on and spending time with yourself is just what we need after only thinking of exams and assignments. Prioritizing you and your health is the most important thing to focus on so you are ready to get into the grind of school after break.

Pick up a hobby

Photo by Immo Wegmann from Unsplash There are so many different hobbies you can pick up at home if you get bored. You also have a lot of time to yourself so it shouldn’t be difficult to focus and mold a new activity. Since you’ll be home for at least a week, go pick up a new hobby and try something new you’ve never done before. Some ideas are creative writing, journaling, going outside or taking pictures of things that inspire you.

If you have a job at home, work

Photo by Matilda Wormwood from Pexels If you have an at-home job, make your availability ASAP and get that bag. It never hurts to work a couple of hours and get some money so you have extra cash to spend back at college. You’re already saving tons of money by staying at home for break, might as well make the most of it and make more money.

Start binging a new show