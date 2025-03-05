Things You Can do if You Decide to Stay Home for Spring Break

I won’t be traveling for spring break, or maybe I will (I prefer to be spontaneous). But as of now, I am not. Due to my lack of plans, here are things I’ll be doing and that you can try if you decide to stay home for spring break this year.
- Try new recipes
-
During break, you might have a lot of time on your hands since you are home. I recommend learning how to cook new things that are simple and tasty so when you are back at college you have new meals. This helps you expand your palate so you don’t eat the same thing every day.
If you’re not a cook, you can try baking and learn how to make some yummy sweets that can be your late-night sweet treats.
- organize your room at home
-
If you are in desperate need of something that will take time and keep you occupied for a day or two during break, this is the task for you.
My mom growing up always told me “a clean room is a clean mind.”
In my opinion, there is nothing wrong with changing or tidying up your room for a fresh, clean start and when you come home for the summer break you will have a brand new set up. They don’t call it “spring cleaning” for nothing.
- Self-care days
-
Taking care of yourself and giving yourself days to relax is super important, especially when you have been stressed with school.
Just being home and being able to relax, shower without shoes on and spending time with yourself is just what we need after only thinking of exams and assignments. Prioritizing you and your health is the most important thing to focus on so you are ready to get into the grind of school after break.
- Pick up a hobby
-
There are so many different hobbies you can pick up at home if you get bored. You also have a lot of time to yourself so it shouldn’t be difficult to focus and mold a new activity.
Since you’ll be home for at least a week, go pick up a new hobby and try something new you’ve never done before. Some ideas are creative writing, journaling, going outside or taking pictures of things that inspire you.
- If you have a job at home, work
-
If you have an at-home job, make your availability ASAP and get that bag.
It never hurts to work a couple of hours and get some money so you have extra cash to spend back at college. You’re already saving tons of money by staying at home for break, might as well make the most of it and make more money.
- Start binging a new show
-
Rest up and relax by starting a new show on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc. I promise you there will be tons of options. When I am at college, I feel like I never have time to sit and just watch my shows.
During this break, I am looking forward to binging all the shows I can while I have the extra time.
If you are not traveling this break, I hope this list of activities/ideas will keep you busy throughout your break and allow you to enjoy some downtime while you can, as we won’t have another one until the summer.