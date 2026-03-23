Things I’ve Cried Over In College (That Are Not That Deep)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I used to think I was emotionally stable… and then I got to college.

Not because of midterms or heartbreak. But because of the smallest, most random inconveniences that felt like personal attacks.

Here are a few that really humbled me.

Getting to Campus 30 Minutes Early… Just to Find Out the HUB Parking Deck Is Full There is no humbling experience quite like being responsible. You leave early. You feel productive. You’re proud of yourself. And then you pull into the HUB deck, and it’s full. Not “a few spots left” full. I mean completely, spiritually full. So now you’re circling like you’re in a race you didn’t sign up for, before finally accepting defeat and parking somewhere that requires a 20-minute walk. In the cold. Both ways. I didn’t cry because of the walk. Okay, maybe I did. Waking Up Freshman Year and Realizing the HUB Is Full Price No one sat me down and explained that the HUB takes the full price from your meal plan. No discount. No warning. Just vibes. I woke up one random morning, checked my meal plan balance, and it was basically gone. Wiped out. And suddenly every iced coffee and little “treat yourself” moment replayed in my head like a financial crime documentary. Was it my fault? Technically. Did it feel like betrayal? Absolutely. The Anxiety of Crossing the Street at Stop Signs Why is this so stressful?Some cars slow down politely. Others book it like they’re auditioning for Fast & Furious: College Edition. And then there are the ones who brake at the very last second, which somehow feels more aggressive.There’s nothing like making eye contact with a driver and silently wondering if today is your day.All I wanted was to get to class. Not experience a minor adrenaline rush at 9:12 a.m. Edge Not Doing Frappuccinos at Redifer Some mornings I just want a frappuccino. Not in a dramatic way, just in a “this would make today slightly better” way. So finding out Redifer doesn’t do frappuccinos felt like a very small but very unnecessary inconvenience. Did it ruin my day? Yes. Did I stand there for a second, rethinking everything? Yes. And sometimes in college, that’s enough. The Markets Not Being 24 Hours Why does every craving happen at midnight? Why does hunger feel ten times more emotional after midnight? There’s something about standing in your dorm room, realizing everything is closed, that feels like abandonment. You’re tired. You’re hungry. You’re probably overthinking something, and now you can’t even get a snack. It’s never just about the snack. Or maybe it is, but still.

Am I dramatic? Yes.

None of these things are life-changing. No one was harmed. The world did not stop spinning because I had to walk in the cold or drink something other than a frappuccino.

But college magnifies everything.

You’re balancing independence, money, friendships, academics and expectations — so when something small goes wrong, it spills over.

Maybe it wasn’t that deep.

But in the moment, it felt like it was. And honestly? That’s very college of me.