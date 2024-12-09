The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The day that most of us Broadway fanatics have been waiting for, has finally come.

“Wicked,” the beloved stage musical, has finally made its long-awaited debut on the silver screen. This film was so beautifully put together, and I can’t wait to finally express every detail that came to mind.

Characters brought to life

One of the film’s greatest triumphs lies in its portrayal of the characters we’ve loved for years. Elphaba, the misunderstood and fiercely independent green-skinned witch, is brought to life with a vulnerability and power that feels utterly fresh.

Her journey from an outcast to a self-assured force of nature is both inspiring and heart-wrenching. The actress playing Elphaba, Cynthia Erivo, delivers a standout performance, especially during the climactic “Defying Gravity”.

On the other hand, Glinda, played by Ariana Grande sparkles with charm and comedic timing. Her transformation from a bubbly, self-absorbed socialite to a deeply empathetic friend is beautifully nuanced.

The dynamic between these two characters is the emotional core of the film, and the chemistry between the actresses is nothing short of magical.

Fiyero, the carefree prince who gets caught between these two incredible women, is equally compelling. His arc is subtle but effective, showcasing the inner conflict of a man trying to break free from expectations.

I appreciated how the film emphasized Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship over the idea of a potential love triangle.

A tale of two parts

It’s important to point out that this is just part one of “Wicked,” and the filmmakers made a bold decision to split the story into two separate films.

Clocking in at an impressive two and a half hours, part one takes its time unraveling the complex dynamics of the characters and the world of Oz, covering the events leading up to and culminating in the iconic “Defying Gravity.”

By ending the first installment here, the movie creates a natural break in the story while leaving viewers hungry for more. The choice to split the film allows the narrative to breathe, giving the filmmakers the freedom to expand on character development, world-building and the nuanced relationships that form the heart of the story.

This structure particularly benefits the depiction of Elphaba and Glinda’s evolving bond.

In the stage production, their friendship is often established quickly to keep pace with the music and action. Here, we are given more intimate moments that highlight their initial rivalry, their reluctant camaraderie and the eventual deep connection they share.

The slow burn of their relationship is emotionally satisfying and lays the groundwork for the eventual conflict in Part Two.

However, the decision to end the film right after “Defying Gravity” is bold.

While it’s a natural stopping point — representing a pivotal turning point for Elphaba—it also leaves the audience with a sense of incompleteness. It’s a thrilling cliffhanger, but it may test the patience of viewers eager to see the story’s resolution.

Ariana grande’s exceptional turn as glinda

One of the most anticipated aspects of Wicked’s film adaptation was Grande’s portrayal of Glinda, a role immortalized by Kristin Chenoweth on stage.

Stepping into such iconic shoes is not easy, but Grande rises to the occasion with a performance that honors Chenoweth’s legacy while bringing her own unique flair to the character.

Grande captures Glinda’s bubbly personality and comedic timing effortlessly, delivering a performance that is equal parts charming and heartfelt.

Her rendition of “Popular” is one of my favorite moments, showcasing not only her vocal prowess but also her ability to balance humor with vulnerability. She brings a modern sensibility to the role, making Glinda relatable and fresh without losing the character’s original charm.

What’s particularly impressive is how Grande navigates Glinda’s emotional arc. While she shines in the lighthearted, playful moments, she also conveys depth and complexity as Glinda begins to grapple with the moral ambiguities of her world.

Her chemistry with Elphaba is palpable, and the scenes between her and her co-star are some of the most emotionally resonant in the film.

Vocally, Grande proves she was born for this role.

Her powerhouse voice soars through the score, especially with her singing live throughout the entire film, delivering each note with precision and passion. She strikes a perfect balance between honoring Chenoweth’s original performance and making the songs her own.

In many ways, Grande’s portrayal of Glinda feels like a passing of the torch. She pays homage to Chenoweth’s unforgettable performance while carving out her own place in the legacy of Wicked. Her Glinda is a joy to watch, delightfully over-the-top when needed but grounded in humanity and growth.

Final thoughts

“Wicked: Part One” may not tell the whole story, but it offers a spellbinding start to this incredible tale.

The characters are as vivid and memorable as ever, and the decision to end on “Defying Gravity” ensures that fans will be eagerly awaiting the next part.

For Broadway fans, this is a dream come true.

For newcomers, it’s a stunning introduction to the world of Oz and the complicated and beautiful friendship between Elphaba and Glinda.