Everything You Need to Know Before Watching ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’

Bridget Jones is making her grand return: chaotic love life, awkward moments and all!

If you haven’t seen the first three films, don’t worry — I’ve got you covered.

Since “Bridget Jones’s Diary” first graced our screens in 2001, audiences have been hooked on her relatable struggles with romance, career mishaps and self-discovery. Now, after years of anticipation, a fourth film is finally here, promising more laughs, more drama and of course more Bridget.

Bridget’s journey has always been about more than just romance. It’s about embracing life’s unpredictability and learning that perfection is overrated.

If you haven’t yet experienced the magic of these films, here’s everything you need to know before the next chapter arrives.

Who is Bridget Jones?

Bridget Jones is the original “hot mess.” Bridget Jones walked so that Alix Earle could run.

Unlike the picture-perfect rom-com heroines of the early ‘00s, Bridget is flawed, chaotic and completely relatable. She struggles with self-doubt, obsesses over her weight, drinks a little too much wine and always seems to say the wrong thing at the worst possible time.

But that’s exactly why we love her.

At the start of the series, Bridget is a 32-year-old single woman living in London, struggling with self-confidence, career mishaps and her mother’s constant nagging about finding a man.

She decides to take control of her life by keeping a diary, setting personal goals, and trying to improve herself. But life has other plans.

Bridget’s story is one of self-acceptance more than anything. She thinks she needs to change, but as the movies unfold, she learns that she is enough exactly as she is.

That’s what makes her story timeless.

“Bridget Jones’s Diary” (2001)

The first film, “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” sets up one of the most entertaining love triangles in rom-com history.

On one side there’s Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant), Bridget’s flirtatious, wildly charming but completely unreliable boss. On the other there’s Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), a serious, slightly awkward but genuinely good man who seems to judge Bridget’s every move.

Bridget is immediately drawn to Daniel despite knowing he’s trouble. Their romance is thrilling, fun and full of red flags that she chooses to ignore.

Meanwhile, Mark Darcy, who initially seems cold and disapproving, turns out to be the one who sees and appreciates Bridget for who she truly is.

The tension between these two men leads to one of the most iconic moments in rom-com history: a hilariously awkward street fight between Mark and Daniel that is as clumsy as it is satisfying.

But the real heart of the movie is Bridget’s journey toward confidence. She starts out wanting to reinvent herself but realizes along the way that she doesn’t need to. Mark Darcy’s line, “I like you very much. Just as you are,” is one of the simplest yet powerful declarations of love in my book.

“Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” (2004)

The sequel, “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason,” picks up right where the first film left off.

Bridget is finally in a relationship with Mark Darcy, but instead of feeling secure, she finds herself overwhelmed with doubt. She starts questioning everything — whether she’s good enough for Mark, whether their differences will tear them apart, and whether she’s doomed to mess things up.

Her insecurities lead to misunderstandings, jealousy and a string of questionable decisions. Things get even more complicated when Daniel Cleaver reappears, ready to stir up trouble again.

As if that weren’t enough, a work trip to Thailand goes horribly wrong, landing Bridget in a Thai prison in one of the most absurd yet hilarious sequences in the series.

Despite all the chaos, the film explores an important message: love isn’t about perfection and overthinking can sometimes be more damaging than the actual problems themselves.

Bridget’s relationship with Mark faces real challenges, but by the end, she learns that love isn’t about changing to fit an ideal. It’s about being with someone who loves you for who you are.

“Bridget Jones’s Baby” (2016)

12 years later, “Bridget Jones’s Baby” brings Bridget into a new phase of life.

Now in her 40s, she’s single again but thriving in her career.

She’s no longer obsessed with fixing herself or settling for the wrong men. She’s grown into someone who is comfortable in her own skin.

Just when she thinks she has things figured out, life, as it so often does, throws her an unexpected surprise.

Bridget’s pregnant. But she has no idea who the father is.

The two possibilities? Mark Darcy, her on-again off-again love and Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey), a charming and successful American businessman she had a fling with.

The movie follows Bridget as she tries to navigate pregnancy, relationships and the overwhelming uncertainty of it all.

The stakes feel higher, but the humor remains just as sharp. Mark and Jack both handle the situation in their own ways, leading to plenty of awkward and heartwarming moments.

What makes “Bridget Jones’s Baby” stand out is how it embraces the idea that life doesn’t have a perfect timeline. Bridget doesn’t have to follow society’s expectations; she’s still figuring things out and that’s completely okay.

It’s a refreshing take on love and happiness that feels even more relevant today.

Why You Should Watch These Movies Before the Fourth One

After three films, Bridget’s story has taken her through self-doubt, heartbreak, career struggles and unexpected surprises.

Each movie is packed with humor, romance and relatable moments that make Bridget feel like an old friend.

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” continues her journey, bringing a fresh perspective to her life. If you’ve never watched the “Bridget Jones” movies, now is the time to catch up. The next chapter is here and you want to be ready.

Bridget’s story is about more than just finding love, it’s about embracing life’s chaos and learning to love yourself along the way.

No matter where she ends up in the new film, her journey so far has been unforgettable.

Where to watch bridget jones movies

The first three “Bridget Jones” movies are available on Max, making it easy to binge-watch them before the newest installment.

The fourth film is officially streaming on Peacock, so once you’re caught up, you can jump straight into Bridget’s latest adventure.

Whether you’re rewatching for nostalgia or discovering them for the first time, now is the perfect time to experience Bridget’s hilarious and heartwarming world.

So pour yourself a glass of wine, grab some popcorn, and get ready to fall in love with Bridget Jones all over again.