The Season of Growth

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

The months after the cold and dark winter bring longer days, sunshine, fresh green leaves and the vibrant bloom of flowers and plants. Everything in nature is waking up, stretching toward the warmth of the sun and flourishing. But spring isn’t just a time for nature to grow — it’s an amazing time for personal growth, too.

The few months of spring, in my opinion, are the best months to work on ourselves, reset, and set the foundation for the rest of the year. There’s something about the shift in the air, the fresh energy and the feeling of new beginnings that makes this season the perfect time to focus on self-improvement.

Just like the trees and flowers, we too have the ability to grow, evolve and become better versions of ourselves. Here are some of my tips for personal growth this spring:

Move your body Spring is the perfect season to take advantage of the warm weather and get active. Moving your body helps clear your mind and boost your mood. Go on a “hot girl walk” – A long walk in the fresh air listening to your favorite music or a podcast is an easy way to stay active while soaking up the beauty of spring.

– A long walk in the fresh air listening to your favorite music or a podcast is an easy way to stay active while soaking up the beauty of spring. Go for a run – Even if you’re not a runner, starting with short jogs can build endurance and make you feel accomplished.

– Even if you’re not a runner, starting with short jogs can build endurance and make you feel accomplished. Lift weights – Strength training builds confidence and makes you feel strong both physically and mentally.

– Strength training builds confidence and makes you feel strong both physically and mentally. Try Pilates or yoga – These workouts are great for flexibility, posture and overall well-being.

– These workouts are great for flexibility, posture and overall well-being. Stretch and meditate – A few minutes of stretching and meditation in the morning can set a positive tone for your day. Photo by Elena Kloppenburg from Unsplash work on your mindset Journaling – Writing down your thoughts, goals and feelings can help you reflect and stay focused on your personal growth.

– Writing down your thoughts, goals and feelings can help you reflect and stay focused on your personal growth. Read a book – Whether it’s a self-help book or a novel, reading helps expand your mind and introduce new perspectives.

– Whether it’s a self-help book or a novel, reading helps expand your mind and introduce new perspectives. Practice affirmations – Speak positive words into your life. Daily affirmations can boost confidence and create a more positive outlook.

– Speak positive words into your life. Daily affirmations can boost confidence and create a more positive outlook. Make a vision board – Visualizing your goals can help bring them to life. Cut out pictures, quotes, and inspirations that represent where you want to be. embrace creativity Try a creative hobby – Painting, coloring, sketching, scrapbooking or even DIY projects can be therapeutic and help you express yourself.

– Painting, coloring, sketching, scrapbooking or even DIY projects can be therapeutic and help you express yourself. Write something – Whether it’s poetry, a journal entry or a short story, putting your thoughts into words can be a form of self-discovery.

– Whether it’s poetry, a journal entry or a short story, putting your thoughts into words can be a form of self-discovery. Capture the beauty of spring – Take photos of nature, start a scrapbook or even try flower pressing as a way to appreciate the season. Photo by Markus Spiske from Unsplash step outside of your comfort zone Growth comes from doing things that challenge you. Spring is the perfect time to try new things. Say yes to new experiences – Try a new class, join a club or pick up a hobby you’ve always wanted to try.

– Try a new class, join a club or pick up a hobby you’ve always wanted to try. Meet new people – Strengthen existing relationships and put yourself out there to make new connections.

– Strengthen existing relationships and put yourself out there to make new connections. Travel somewhere new – Even if it’s just a nearby town, a change of scenery can refresh your perspective. surround yourself with positivity Spend time with people who uplift you – Be around friends and family who inspire, support and encourage you.

– Be around friends and family who inspire, support and encourage you. Declutter your space – A clean and organized environment can bring clarity and peace of mind.

– A clean and organized environment can bring clarity and peace of mind. Unplug and enjoy the moment – Take breaks from social media, be present and enjoy the world around you. Photo by Priscilla Du Preez from Unsplash

Spring is a season of transformation and just as the earth comes back to life, you have the opportunity to refresh and grow in your own way. Let the longer days, blooming flowers and fresh air inspire you to become the best version of yourself.