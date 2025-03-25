The Philadelphia Flower Show 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

To honor nature’s beauty, Philadelphia holds a flower show every year at the Convention Center next to City Hall.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society hosts this event to join designers, gardeners and green enthusiasts under one roof. Here, the skills of each are shown off, and stunningly beautiful attractions are created.

This year, the theme was “Gardens of Tomorrow,” showcasing flower and plant displays that appealed to visions of the future.

The show was opened from March 1 to March 9 with the hours being 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from the 1 to 8 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the 9.

Being open for a week allowed adults and children from many places to attend and witness in awe the wonder of nature.

There are massive displays that integrate nature throughout the show. Water, flowers and plants are just some of nature used to the designer’s favor.

Flowers are brought together to shape animals, bridges and more to further prove their beauty.

Original photo by Hayley Hensinger

One display used flowers and plants to build towers in a futuristic way. The display allows people to view nature in an alternate way, with beauty shining throughout.

The floral winner for best in show display was Jennifer Designs for her arrangement of a dining table with animal guests made out of plants, surrounded by flowers and plants. Capturing a future element, the animals were human-like in the way that they were seated at this table despite being of different species.

The landscape winner for best in show display was Mark Cook Landscaping & Contracting LLC for a greenery landscape with flowers surrounding a statue block with a hole in the middle.

Besides having amazing displays from the world’s famous floral and landscape designers, the show hosted competitions for gardeners to grow flowers and plants and be crowned the best.

The Competitive Classes allowed for these competitions to happen and be included in the Flower Show.

The PHS Hamilton Horticourt has plants that were carefully raised on display, waiting to be granted the blue ribbon.

Along with judged events and awards, there are also choice awards honored by organizations.

The Royal Horticultural Society Choice Award went to Ishihara Kazuyuki Design Lab for their Treeline Designz. Within this display, tree branches were used to form an arch leading to a forest-like area.

Original photo by Hayley Hensinger

Beauty is held right from the beginning with this ceiling display to the end of the show.

The Philadelphia Flower Show continues to honor nature every year, giving it the praise it clearly deserves.

Nature is all around us and yet we frequently decide to ignore it. There is beauty in every flower, every tree and every plant.

Nature needs to be appreciated more for its raw beauty and the gift it bestows on us every day.

We are lucky to be on a planet with such stunning features. However, those features are dying more and more each day as we abuse and neglect them.

It’s time we start protecting more of nature so that our beautiful home can remain the same in all of its glory.

Next time you’re outside, take the time to enjoy nature and look in awe at its amazing qualities.

Make sure to attend next year’s Flower Show, so you can bear witness to the stunning arrangements and see how nature is praised.