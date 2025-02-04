The Famous New Year’s Resolution

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

A new year means a possibility for a new me, right?

There are new experiences to come with new memories, new goals, new ways to reach old goals and new hobbies to try.

With the new year comes New Year’s Resolution, the famous goal for change. It can be a daunting expectation to change something about yourself for the better. However, it can be exciting to work towards it for yourself, dedicating time to grow.

Nowadays, the chance for change has become a joke.

New Year’s resolution has lost its spunk as people aren’t as determined to reach those goals anymore. They lose track of what they want after a month or two.

Making reachable goals is always important. It’ll set the tone for how you accomplish them and if you even can. It’ll keep you interested to push yourself a little for them.

That’s why your New Year’s resolution is no different.

You have to set a reachable goal that challenges you but not too much that you give up on it. You have to look within yourself to see what you truly want for yourself and dedicate that hard work towards earning it.

After all the hard work, you’ll be so proud of yourself for pushing through.

Sometimes these goals might take more than a year. That is okay.

You don’t need a New Year’s resolution to be a mark you hit within the year. It can just mark the start of change in your life and the years to come. It can begin your new journey to create that better future self.

It is going to be hard. Trust me, I get it.

Some days, motivation is low or moods are off, and you don’t feel like working for whatever it is you are trying to reach.

Most times, it’s okay to take that off day; however, don’t let that off day start a bad habit of not committing and losing track of what you wanted when the year changed.

Coming from me, I lose motivation and have struggled with getting that determination to fight for my goals. This year, I am sticking with my New Year’s resolution to get to where I want to be.

This year is a new year. I know that’s cliche, but it’s true. There’s always a chance to change, a chance to commit yourself fully.

Don’t let your New Year’s resolution become one of the lost ones, forgotten in a sea of never-completed goals.

Fight for your goal. Work hard to achieve it.

You will feel all the better once you reach the end or see the change.

The attitude surrounding New Year’s resolutions needs to change. They need to be appreciated for helping us work hard to become a better self.

It has a name for a reason. It’s not just a goal. It is the New Year’s resolution. Make it proud, and make yourself proud by following it.

Let 2025 be the year of change. The year that resolutions aren’t forgotten or left behind. Achieve your resolution, and your future self might just thank you.