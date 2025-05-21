The Cottage Cheese Craze: Why Everyone’s Obsessed

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve been on TikTok or Instagram lately, chances are you’ve scrolled past at least one recipe using cottage cheese that didn’t look like the nasty, chunky food you were picturing. And now, cottage cheese is having its moment in the limelight.

I’ve seen ice cream, pancakes, whipped cottage cheese toast and even pasta sauce made from the stuff.

What’s fueling this sudden obsession? Is this just a viral trend or will it be your next grocery store staple?

Cottage cheese has been around forever and in the ’70s and ’80s, it was seen as the ultimate health food filled with protein and low in fat.

But just as health trends come and go, cottage cheese got left behind. Thanks to TikTok, people have become aware of the fact that there are thousands of ways to use this product in their kitchens, even if it’s not something they have typically liked eating in the past.

Cooking can be very intimidating but TikTok has taken off some of the nerves on trying new recipes. You get to see others making recipes look easy and visually appealing.

If you type “cottage cheese recipe” into TikTok, you will be overwhelmed by the amount of recipes there are.

Beyond the viral videos, there’s another big reason cottage cheese is flying off the shelves. It is loaded with protein — 25 grams per cup — which makes it a great way to stay healthy.

In the early 2000s, people viewed food and weight loss very differently than they do now. I feel like TikTok has now pushed a narrative that food is fuel and to treat your body well.

25 years ago, the only things people would look at on a nutrition label were calories, but now more and more people are taking their health into their control and looking at protein, fiber and more.

For college students especially, it checks a lot of boxes: it’s cheap, easy to find, will keep you full and is easy to use.

Part of the fun of the cottage cheese trend is how customizable it is. You can go sweet or savory, blend it or leave it chunky. It’s a blank canvas.

Here are just a few ways people are transforming cottage cheese into delicious meals:

Whipped cottage cheese toast : Blend it until smooth and top with berries and honey for breakfast, or go savory with avocado, tomato and seasoning.

: Blend it until smooth and top with berries and honey for breakfast, or go savory with avocado, tomato and seasoning. Cottage cheese pasta sauce : Blend with a little garlic, lemon juice and herbs for a protein sauce.

: Blend with a little garlic, lemon juice and herbs for a protein sauce. Protein pancakes : Mix it into pancake batter with eggs and oats.

: Mix it into pancake batter with eggs and oats. Cottage cheese bowls : You can make it like any yogurt parfait and use cottage cheese with different toppings.

: You can make it like any yogurt parfait and use cottage cheese with different toppings. Cottage cheese ice cream: Blend with vanilla extract, sweetener, and mix-ins like. Freeze for a few hours and serve.

When it comes to cottage cheese, you get to experiment with different textures and flavors and maybe even impress others along the way.

Now, the real question is, is cottage cheese for everyone? It’s a little weird, and some people can’t get past the curds. But my conclusion is that it is.

For the anti-chunk people, blending it is a game-changer and there’s something for everyone. Even for my lactose-intolerant friends, there are also lactose-free and low-sodium versions.

The next time you pass it in the dairy aisle, try something new. Grab a tub, watch some TikTok for inspiration and get ready to see what all the hype is about.