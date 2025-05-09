The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After months of gray skies and freezing temperatures, spring finally gives us the chance to reset. The longer days and warmer weather make it the perfect season to spend more time outside, get organized, and try something new. Below are a few activities that are great for the springtime.

Walking/Hiking After the long, cold winters, I’m always itching to get outside and soak up the sunshine. One of the easiest and most rewarding ways to do that is by going for a walk. Whether you’re taking a casual walk through your neighborhood or going for a more adventurous hike on a trail, walking in the spring is the perfect way to move your body and clear your mind. Walk with your friends and catch up or go solo with your favorite playlist or podcast. Or skip the headphones entirely and just take in the sounds of nature — birds chirping, wind rustling the trees and the general quiet that comes from being outside. It’s simple but it always puts me in a better mood. Picnics Planning a picnic is another springtime must. All you really need is a blanket, some snacks and a good group of friends. Everyone can contribute a little something — sandwiches, fruit, drinks, or dessert — and you’ve got yourself a full meal outdoors. Find a scenic spot like a local park, a quiet field, or even your campus lawn. Picnics are such an easy way to romanticize your life while enjoying the season. Farmers MARKETS Put on a cute little outfit and head to your local farmers market. Spring produce is next-level — think strawberries, asparagus, herbs and fresh greens. Not only are you supporting local businesses, but you’ll also find things you don’t typically see in grocery stores. Grab a bouquet of flowers, try a homemade jam or pick out a loaf of fresh bread. Even if you don’t buy much it’s still a fun way to spend a Saturday morning. Spring cleaning and organizing Whether you’re at home, in a dorm or living in an apartment, spring cleaning can feel like a full reset. Take a day to declutter and go through your clothes, makeup, drawers and random stuff that’s just sitting around. Be honest with yourself about what you actually use and need. Then, give your space a deep clean. Dust, vacuum, open the windows and light a candle. There’s something so satisfying about a fresh, clean space and it definitely boosts your mood and motivation. DIY CRAFTS Crafting in the spring is a creative way to spend time outside or unwind indoors on a rainy day. You don’t have to be super artistic — just get creative. Press some flowers and make cards, paint plant pots in fun patterns, or decorate mugs with pastel colors. You can even make a vision board for the season using old magazines or Pinterest printouts. Crafts are especially fun with friends, and it’s such a chill way to hang out while doing something productive and fun. other ideas to try Outdoor workout classes: Many communities and campuses offer all kinds of workout classes outside once it gets warm.



Sunset watching: Grab some friends or go solo, but a good sunset is always a nice, relaxing activity. Find a spot and end your day watching the sky change beautifully.



Mini weekend trips: Visit a nearby town or friends at another college for a day or overnight adventure.



Gardening: Even a few potted plants on your windowsill can bring spring indoors.

Spring is all about refreshing your routines and getting outside. Whether you’re trying something new or just getting back into your favorite habits, there’s no better time to make the most of the season.