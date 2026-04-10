The Art Of Noticing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some people are programmed to be observant. They notice when a colleague dyes their hair, the kid they babysit gets their braces off or even when a new sticker is added to the back of someone’s laptop. While I would consider myself to be this attentive, I fail to notice a lot of what makes me happy and fuels my life.

Sometimes, each morning feels the same, especially in the dead of winter. I peel my comforter back, take a deep breath and put one foot on the freezing ground to start my morning. Most mornings, I begin with a bad attitude and a longing to get back under the blankets stacked on my bed.

How lucky am I to even have a bed? How lucky am I to wake up with a roof over my head and drag myself to an education that so many aren’t fortunate enough to be offered? By recognizing the little things, the repetitive cycle of days becomes special and unique with each sunrise. Yes, I have to get out of bed to go to class, but I also get to brew a warm cup of coffee, filled to the brim with vanilla creamer. Yes, I have to study at the library, but I get to use my favorite pink pencil and scribble math answers on my iPad.

There’s a silver lining to everything. The simple act of just noticing can make your mood significantly better and your excitement for the day soar. The mindset of enjoying small tidbits versus groaning at the big picture creates a life you are eager to have and the person you want to be.

Don’t get me wrong, I complain a lot. If anything goes remotely wrong, I’m convinced I’m having the worst day on planet Earth, and everyone else is perfect. Putting this into perspective and acknowledging small aspects that boost my serotonin, even slightly, is key to being a happier and healthier student. At one point, I would get annoyed if someone held the door open for me. I was too far away and had to awkwardly jog to meet the open door without inconveniencing the kind Samaritan. Now, I look at the situation and praise the charitable door-holder, someone who went out of their way to ensure I would enter the building, someone who went out of their way to make my life easier, even if it held them up for a few seconds.

Noticing and appreciating that fact restores faith in humanity and keeps your mood up for the next few hours. I wear my Columbia University hoodie on days I have hard tests, for good luck. I think, if I’m wearing an Ivy League sweatshirt, I must do well on the exam. The guy next to me is on his phone instead of studying. He’s going to complain when his homework isn’t done. The girl across from me chews the eraser of her pencil to help her focus. Everyone has their own traditions and quirks. Taking the time to recognize facts about other people allows me to gain more knowledge about the world around me, and ultimately, about how I’m perceived.

Being observant is a tedious act, but the art of noticing builds personal awareness and overall increases your ability to be a better person.