Stop Calling Abuse Victims “Birds”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Buzzword “bird,” short for “bird brain,” has been gaining traction across social media platforms since last year. The term is commonly used to describe women who refuse to leave toxic relationships, tolerate disrespect from men or become unhealthily attached to a man; the list goes on. This term is rarely used to describe men in the same context, reflecting a form of misogyny that women can perpetuate against one another.

Although it may be intended to encourage women to develop self-respect, establish boundaries and to avoid depending on men for validation, it can also become a means of shaming women for their relationship choices without considering the circumstances behind them.

When “Bird” becomes victim blaming

While the term “bird” may not always be taken seriously, its use crosses a line when it is directed at victims of domestic violence. In these situations, the word becomes a form of victim-blaming, reinforcing the idea that the abuse someone experiences is their own fault. Rather than recognizing the harm inflicted by an abuser, the focus shifts to the victim’s decision to stay, potentially adding to the shame and self-doubt they may already experience.

Domestic violence can take many forms, including physical, emotional, sexual and technology-facilitated abuse. Yet emotional abuse often receives less recognition than other forms of abuse. When people hear the word “abuse,” they may immediately picture bruises, physical injuries or beatings. However, abuse does not always leave visible marks. Emotional abuse can be just as damaging, even when its effects are not immediately apparent to others.

Many of the harmful effects associated with other forms of abuse can also occur with emotional and psychological abuse. Victims may find themselves returning to an abusive relationship because of a push-and-pull dynamic in which an abuser alternates between harmful behavior and affection.

After mistreating their partner, an abuser may become loving and attentive, giving the victim hope that things will change. Abusers may also use gaslighting to make victims question their memories, emotions and experiences, sometimes convincing them that they are overreacting or that they deserved the treatment they received.

Emotional abuse can take many forms, including verbal insults and name-calling, intimidation, deliberately dismissing a victim’s feelings, distorting past events and displaying rage toward a partner while behaving differently around others.

Another tactic is love bombing, which involves overwhelming someone with affection, praise or attention to influence them and foster emotional attachment. What may initially appear to be a deeply loving and attentive partner can become a means of establishing control, making it difficult for victims to reconcile the affectionate person they fell for with the person who is hurting them.

Self-respect is not the same as walking away

This highlights why calling someone a “bird” for returning to an abusive relationship is not only insensitive but also fails to recognize the psychological effects of abuse.

People who use the term may judge victims based on what they believe they would do in the same situation, assuming they would never tolerate such treatment or would leave at the first sign of disrespect. However, experiencing abuse firsthand is different from observing it from the outside.

Emotional abuse can gradually affect a person’s self-esteem, perception of reality, and ability to recognize the extent of the harm they are experiencing. What may look like a lack of self-respect to an outsider can be much more complicated for the person living through it.

Let’s change the conversation

This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we need to reconsider how we talk about women experiencing abuse. There is a difference between encouraging someone to recognize their worth and ridiculing them for struggling to leave a relationship. You can remind a woman that she deserves better without making her feel ashamed of what she has experienced. You can express concern for her safety without reducing her circumstances to an insult.

We may not always understand why someone stays, returns or struggles to walk away. But not understanding someone’s choices does not give us the right to dismiss their pain. Emotional abuse is still abuse, even when there are no visible injuries, and the difficulty of leaving does not mean someone lacks self-respect.

If we want to encourage women to value themselves, we must stop using language that adds shame to an already painful experience. Calling someone a “bird” does not help them recognize their worth or make it easier to leave an abusive relationship. It only reinforces the idea that they are responsible for the circumstances they are enduring.

Women experiencing abuse deserve support, understanding, and compassion, not ridicule. We can hold conversations about self-respect and healthy relationships without making survivors the punchline.

A woman struggling to leave an abusive relationship is not a “bird.” She is a person navigating circumstances that others may never fully understand. And she deserves compassion, not judgment.