Spring Cleaning For The Mind

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As spring rolls around, the flowers bloom, and everyone migrates outside for the warm weather. When this happens, we start to get back into the groove of things. What once was dull starts to burst with life; it’s a fresh start.

This calls for what everyone knows and loves, or maybe doesn’t love: spring cleaning. A time to create a clean environment for our fresh starts.

Coming out of the thick of a cold, dreary winter, it’s also important to take care of ourselves. Just like our spaces, sometimes as humans we need a little mental “spring cleaning.”

Here are my favorite “cleaning” tips to get back on track!

Physically Cleaning Okay, stay with me. I know this is a redundant and obvious first tip, but it’s true. As much as I dread putting away my basket of laundry, having a clear space is so reflective of my mind. If the space is cluttered, so is my thinking. As a person who lives quite visually, it’s important that I don’t overwhelm my mind. Taking a Walk I find the best way to clear my head or take a break is to simply walk. When it’s nice out, grab a friend, grab your earbuds and grab your sunglasses. A walk can be so refreshing and is physically good for you. Whether it’s a short walk, a long walk, at your normal place, or somewhere new, a stroll can be the best way to let off some steam and reconnect with life in nature. Reading a Book This one is biased, simply because I love reading. But I tend to notice that I slowly climb out of my reading slumps when spring starts. Summer is the prime time for reading, so get a head start in spring. Sometimes it’s nice to be able to escape reality, even if it’s just 15 minutes before bed. Face masks and Skincare Winter tends to take all the moisture out of our bodies, leaving us dry and brittle. Our bodies need a little more ‘tlc’ during these transition months. I love using face masks as a refreshing way to combat the state winter has left my face in, because let me tell you, my skin was thirsty. It could be a fancy, high-end skincare product you like to indulge yourself in, or a $3 sheet mask from the store; either way, you’re showing your body some love, and that’s all that matters. Creating Playlists Sometimes a music reset is exactly what you need for the new season. I love working up new playlists for different parts of my day, and naturally, they need to be updated for each season I’m in. Something so small can really be motivating. For me personally, it motivates me to get up and do things. I’m more likely to clean if I’ve tailored the perfect playlist for it. Crafting Arts and crafts are my favorite ways to heal a racing mind. The variety of crafts is truly endless, including crocheting, scrapbooking, diamond painting, coloring and so many others. What sounds better than planning time for your night to watch “500 Days of Summer” and bedazzle random things in your room? Whimsy is the creator of joy. Journaling I believe that journaling is one of the best things for me. You can write anything and everything. Personally, I use it as a space to get out all my thoughts, practice being vulnerable with myself and reflect on my day. I find it rewarding, but also a way to wind down and calm my mind. This definitely won’t be for everyone, and that’s okay. With spring being a time of fresh starts and reflection, it could be just the thing to create that exactly in everyday life.

Ultimately, taking care of ourselves should be our number one priority, and there are so many more ways to do that.

Remember to be kind to yourself and give everyone, including yourself, the grace we all deserve.