Spring Break Is Over, And It’s Still Cold: Now What?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After experiencing a taste of summer, we have returned to reality. You may be ready for warmth, but unfortunately, Mother Nature is not quite there yet. The good news is that there are plenty of things you can do while you wait for the official arrival of summer. Below is a list of enjoyable ways to pass the time.

. Customize Something You Already Own

Take an old hoodie, tote bag or hair clip, and add rhinestones or patches to give your item new life. This is a fun way to refresh things you already have and make them personalized. Another perk is that you’ll create something unique that no one else has.

. Learn a Creative Hobby

Learning a creative hobby doesn’t take much effort, and the results can make the time spent on it worthwhile. Crocheting and embroidery are two activities that can be enjoyable and relaxing. Countless beginner tutorials on YouTube can help get you started. As you become more familiar with these activities, you can multitask by watching a show while you work.

. Create a Summer Mood Board

I love creating mood boards because they give me a visual representation of my goals that I can look at often. Seeing everything in one place helps keep me motivated and reminds me of what I am working towards. There are so many things you can include on your mood board, including outfit and travel inspiration, as well as personal goals you hope to achieve. It is a creative and fun activity that lets you express your personality while also helping you stay focused on your aspirations.

. Educate Yourself On Something Random

Pick a topic you don’t know much about and immerse yourself in learning more about it. There is something so fascinating about hearing someone explain a subject you’re unfamiliar with and gaining a new perspective. My roommate, for example, knows tons of facts about everything, and she inspires me to learn more.

. Move Your Body

Doing yoga or pilates never fails to make me feel good. Taking that time to move my body and slow down helps clear my mind and lift my mood. It gives me a moment to step away from stress and focus on the present. It also reminds me to recenter and refocus on what truly matters to me.

. Give Your Car Personality

I already have some Betty Boop accessories in my car, and I plan on adding some ladybug decor as well. Since my car is red, those little details fit perfectly with the color and tie everything together. I think it is so fun to have a car that reflects your personality and really feels like your own. If you think about it, our rooms often represent us as individuals, and I believe our cars can do the same.

. Switch Up Your Look For Spring