My friends constantly tell me that my music is “depressing,” but I disagree. My music taste is deep, and triggers the emotions that lie deep within your soul.

My favorite genre of music is the kind that sends you down a rabbit hole and causes you to ponder every decision you ever made. Maybe that is insane, but I only connect with music that emotionally triggers me.

Therefore, I wanted to share a few of my favorite spiral songs. If you want to become more in tune with your deep thoughts (which I think would make us all better people) then here are some recommendations:

“LANDSLIDE (REMASTERED)” – FLEETWOOD MAC

This song is for when time passes by quicker than anticipated. It is for when you look in the mirror at your reflection and do not recognize who is staring back at you anymore because you’re grown now. It is the longing feeling for that childish spark within you to burn forever. “Landslide” represents change and the fear that comes with it. It reminds you of all you went through and how the struggles shaped the person you are now. It is a simple song that will send you down a deep spiral and even bring on some tears.

“blackbird” – the beatles

This song reminds me of childhood. When I listen to it, I picture my childhood self being sung a lullaby. It is sweet and reminiscent. “Take these broken wings and learn to fly” tells us to stay strong even when it feels impossible. Learn to get up even in the toughest moments, and learn to keep going. Make the best out of every moment. Fly because we all can.

“Time in a bottle”- jim croce

With a rather creepy, odd melody this song makes you question the concept of time and love. It is a gentle reminder that time can not be simply kept in a bottle, no matter how badly we wish we could. “And there never seems to be enough time to do the things that we want to do once we find them” is my favorite lyric of this song. It represents how much time we waste hesitating to take action on what we truly desire. When we finally find what we want, we are out of time. It is the sad truth.

“Vienna” – Billy Joel

“Vienna” is a popular song loved by many. This is understandable, considering the underlying messages that come with it. It reminds you to breathe. So much of our lives are spent working and stressing — not living. Joel reminds us to take a break and remember to enjoy life, because so much of the world waits for us. Life is so beautiful. Sometimes we simply need a reality check to enjoy it more and stop stressing over the little things. Because in the end, what matters is how happy we are.

“You’re gonna go far” – noah kahan

I can not listen to this song without crying. It is the definition of bittersweet. It represents how quickly life goes. One minute you are a kid, then you are going off to college, then you are going off and enjoying life. It makes me think of all the people and memories left behind when leaving my hometown, which is the bitter part. But then the sweet part is, “we ain’t angry at you love, you’re the greatest thing we’ve lost.” While moving on from your childhood is hard, this song reminds you that your home will still be there, but it is your time to go make your mark on the world now. No one is mad at you for it, while it is sad, everyone is so proud.

“Rises the moon” – Liana Flores

The moon is always going to come out again. While life can be difficult sometimes, this song shows that no matter how hard it gets, you can always find comfort in the moon. We get so lost and consumed in all of our daily struggles that we forget the simple things — the beauty of the moon. When nothing is comfortable anymore, when change is scaring us, we can always rely on the seasons and the planets to stay the same.

“Mia and sebastian’s theme” – justin hurwitz

While this song is only piano and no lyrics, it still evokes intense emotions and thought. Its melody is calming, reminiscent and sad. It reminds me of an interlude — the moment my life completely shifted. It sets the scene of emotions in a life-altering event. It brings up triggering memories and represents the feelings I have experienced during those events.

“what a wonderful world” – louis armstrong

Everyone feels something when they listen to this song. It feels like the end of something, the end of a huge part of life. To me, it is the concept of gratitude and beauty in life. When we actually think about it, despite any struggle, it really is a wonderful world that we are lucky to be a part of. It evokes reflection on your problems and makes you consider how good you truly have it.

“anything” – adrianne lenker

This song is the progression then decline of a relationship. It is the comfort you have in someone, so much so that being around them makes you feel better. It shows the complications of love but also the beauty within its messiness. Humans still have the ability to love, even if so badly hurt, and that is what this song brings up.

“let it be” – the beatles