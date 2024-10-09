The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is often regarded as the season of excitement and enjoyment, a representation of everything good.

Fall comes next, ushering in the excitement of a new beginning. Whether it’s a new school year or a fresh start in college, the enthusiasm often overshadows all other emotions and only leaves space for preparation and back-to-school shopping.

Soon, when temperatures drop and Starbucks pumpkin spice lattes leave the shelves, you know winter looms on the horizon, and all those familiar mellow feelings are tucked away with the coats. When the cold weather wardrobe comes out, we know seasonal depression isn’t far behind.

Winter Is Coming

This phrase famously prefaces a catastrophic war in “Game of Thrones,” but the reality for many people isn’t much different.

The infamous seasonal depression phenomenon is seemingly inescapable. Shorter days and less sunlight reduce serotonin production in our brains, making it chemically harder to be happy. Also, leaving the warmth of your room and needing to bundle up for even a quick trip outside can sap away all joy.

On top of all that, my personal experience of moving from a tropical country where the sun shines all year, to the Swiss Alps, then New York City and now State College where the snowy season can last from October until April or later, doesn’t make things easier.

I’m not here to sulk and complain about this collective misery. Instead, I’ll share ways to cope with seasonal depression before it hits.

PRESEASON TIPS

It may sound counterintuitive, but embracing your emotions —especially the sad ones — is necessary and beneficial.

One coping mechanism is to suppress and avoid sadness. You might find it easier to chase constant stimulation and activity to keep you from feeling down; however, distraction is not synonymous with fixing the real problem.

In reality, distractions can prolong our emotional struggles. To process complex feelings, you must understand yourself and trace the problem to its root, not ignore it.

Sitting with your emotions and learning to understand them is part of growing, maturing and healing. It’s beneficial year-round, but now is the perfect time to start. Put on a sad playlist and cry — give yourself the grace to feel.

Another essential is making a habit of pushing your boundaries. This one takes time to perfect.

It’s easy and tempting to limit yourself to the comfort of your warm bed, but it’s crucial not to let that desire consume you. Engaging in exercise, keeping up with hobbies and socializing are as essential as eating, breathing and sleeping in times like these.

Take advantage of the beautiful fall landscapes and the not-yet-freezing temperature to try new things and get out of your comfort zone. Make a habit of challenging yourself.

Exercising is a powerful antidote to feelings of sadness. When we exercise, our bodies release endorphins, natural mood lifters that help combat the winter blues.

Whether you’re going for a run, joining a dance class or taking a walk outside, finding ways to stay active can make you fall in love with life even when the going gets rough. And making it a habit before the darker feelings set in is important.

Socializing is also key. Hang with your friends, even if you make them come to you. Organizing a movie night, going out for coffee or joining a study group can remind you that we’re all in this together.

Finally, find a hobby. Make a list of activities you’ve been meaning to try. Or rekindle your love for the ones you’ve let slip away. Set aside dedicated time each week to engage with these hobbies.

Order a sewing kit, try painting or start a project. Whatever you do, take precautions to avoid boredom.

My Brazilian grandma used to tell me, “An empty mind is the devil’s workshop,” so if my words are not enough, listen to her and keep yourself busy.

As the seasons come and go, embrace the highs and lows. Even if it’s rough, I promise it gets better. At least some good seasonal playlists will come of it!