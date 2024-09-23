This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Do you feel that slight chill in the air? Now that there is a single leaf on the ground, it is time to pull out your fall playlist.

Whether you are walking to class or chilling in your room, these albums will have you embracing fall weather. Without further ado, here are some albums that encapsulate that fall vibe, with my favorite song if you’re unsure of where to begin.

Zayn – “room under the stair (Z sides)”

“ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS (Z SIDES)” on Spotify

The former One Direction member dropped this album in May of 2024. “ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS (Z SIDES)” focuses on growth, love, life and solitude. My favorite song on the album is “How It Feels.” If this chill album doesn’t give fall vibes, I don’t know what does.

NOAH KAHAN – “Stick Season (forever)”

“Stick Season (Forever)” on Spotify

Kahan released two more versions of his hit album “Stick Season,” including my recommendation, “Stick Season (Forever),” which includes his original songs along with featured guests like Post Malone and Lizzie McAlpine. Kahan masterfully verbalizes the feeling of dread during the fall and winter months, making this a perfect album to listen to as the seasons change. My favorite song on this album is “The View Between Villages – Extended.”

hozier – “Unreal unearth”

Hozier’s “Unreal Unearth” album on Spotify

Hozier is by far one of my favorite artists, and his 2023 album “Unreal Unearth” has the chill vibes of autumn that everyone needs while walking to class. His lyrics never fail to hit hard and my favorite, “I, Carrion (Icarian),” is no different. This album is perfect to listen to when walking down a rainy, leaf-filled road in September.

lana del rey- “ultraviolence (deluxe)”

“Ultraviolence (Deluxe)” by Lana Del Rey on Spotify

Lana Del Rey has always said exactly what the girls are thinking. This album is perfect for fall months because it brings an idyllic vibe that is perfect for a chilly day. “Pretty When You Cry” is one of the many songs I love on the album.

Jeff buckley – “Grace”

Jeff Buckley’s “Grace” on Spotify

Jeff Buckley was a singer in the early ’90s, and his album “Grace” was released in 1994. Recently, his song “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” was trending on TikTok. I was introduced to Jeff Buckley through a book, and the album immediately gave me fall vibes. I urge everyone to listen to his full album and especially the song “Forget Her.”

The smiths – “LOUDER THAN BOMBS”

“Louder Than Bombs” album by The Smiths

The Smiths are an ’80s band and perfect for the fall weather. Their numerous albums have many amazing songs, with “Back to the Old House” being one of my favorites. “500 Days of Summer,” anyone?

lizzy mcalpine – “five seconds flat”

Lizzie McAlpine’s album “five seconds flat”

McAlpine’s 2022 album “five seconds flat” definitely had the girls in a chokehold. This album took over TikTok trends and was featured in the TV show “School Sprits” with childhood favorite, Peyton List. Her song, “ceilings,” will always hold a special place in my heart. Like in her lyrics, so many moments in college feel like a movie. The entire album gives elite fall vibes, and is perfect for any chill autumn playlist.

gracie abrams – “good riddance (Deluxe)”

“Good Riddance (Deluxe)” by Gracie Abrams on Spotify

Abrams opened for Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR Tour.” Her album, “Good Riddance,” dropped in 2023, and a year later I’m still circling back to it. This album, like the rest on the list, is perfect if you are looking for chilly weather fall vibes. Her song, “The blue,” stills hits every time I listen to it.

daughter – “if you leave”

“If You Leave” by Daughter

Daughter has been one of my top bands for many years, and I truly wish more people knew of this amazing trio from England. I especially love the song “Smother” on their 2013 album “If You Leave.” No matter how many times I’ve heard it, the four-minute song never fails to hit hard. Daughter’s music is perfect if you want to discover a new artist and get ready for fall weather.

Taylor swift – “folklore (deluxe verison)”

Taylor Swift’s “folklore (deluxe version)”

Taylor Swift has been on a popular playlist pick for years. Both “evermore” and “folklore” are albums that exude fall vibes. I swear when you press play on “the lakes – bonus track” it gets ten degrees colder.

Bon iver – “for emma, forever ago”

“For Emma, Forever Ago” by Bon Iver on Spotify

Bon Iver is a “sad girl fall” must have. Their music is perfect for getting cozy and watching leaves fall all around. “For Emma” is an almost four-minute song that still isn’t long enough for me. I like to see how many times I can rewind the same song and soak in the fall vibes.

lord Huron – “vide noir”

“Vide Noir” by Lord Huron

Something about Lord Huron’s music just transports you to another world. Especially a world where it is always fall. “Wait by the River” has me constantly waiting for fall so I can listen to it in full force.

ethel cain – “preacher’s daughter”

“Preacher’s Daughter” on Spotify

Ethel Cain was featured on Barack Obama’s Favorite Music of 2022 List, and her album, “Preacher’s Daughter,” embodies fall weather. “A House in Nebraska” is the third song on the album, and my personal favorite. The song is all about nostalgia and remembering what you once loved, which is perfect for autumn.

Phoebe Bridgers – “punisher”

“Punisher” by Phoebe Bridgers on Spotify

Phoebe Bridgers is a girl whose music hibernates during the hot months and resurfaces when the earth cools down. Her songs are the embodiment of fall, and there is no better album for your playlist than “Punisher.” “Savior Complex” is my favorite, and I like to imagine it is the background music that plays when she rises for fall weather.

Mac demarco- “Salad Days”

Mac DeMarco’s album “Salad Days”