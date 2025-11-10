‘Regretting You’ Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Grab your popcorn because the latest Colleen Hoover adaptation just hit theaters. Warning for readers, there are spoilers in this article.

The movie follows Morgan (Allison Williams), a mom trying to hold her life together after a tragic accident that killed her husband and sister. Morgan and her daughter Clara (McKenna Grace) struggle to deal with grief and anger.

The story dives deep into their complicated mother-daughter relationship as they each navigate heartbreak in their own ways.

Clara starts a romance with Miller (Mason Thames), a boy from school, while Morgan tries to process her own emotions and figure out how to move forward.

As the plot unfolds, family secrets come to light revolving around love, betrayal and infidelity. There is a lot of crying and yelling as the secrets are discovered.

Both Morgan and Clara are forced to confront the messy realities of love, trust and forgiveness.

Basically, everyone is heartbroken.

What I loved

My favorite part of this movie had to be Grace. She just nailed the character of an angry-teenage-girl, and she also makes you feel every little heartbreak.

The vibe is super small-town cozy. The cinematography is soft and dreamy, and the soundtrack hits at all the right moments.

The whole vibe just reminded me of summer nights by the fire pit.

The chemistry between Grace and Thames, who played her boyfriend, Miller Adams, was also out of this world. You really felt like you were a part of every moment between them.

And if you didn’t already know, Grace and Thames have been rumored to be dating in real life. I know, right? How cute!

Rumors sparked when Grace posted a TikTok video that showed them kissing. While neither Grace nor Thames has confirmed or denied the rumors, people continue to speculate as the two repeatedly post videos together doing couple trends.



What I didn’t love…

Now, although I said Grace and Thames had out-of-world chemistry, that doesn’t mean the rest of the cast did…

Some of the adult relationships felt a little off. You could tell everyone was trying really hard, but it didn’t quite click for me.

I had a lot of mood swings throughout this movie. One minute you’re tearing up, and the next there’s this awkward joke or over-the-top romantic moment that just makes you kinda want to cringe.

The ending is super cheesy. For such a messy plot, the conclusion felt way too wrapped up and neat. Everything gets forgiven, everyone hugs and everyone loves each other again. It just kinda left me thinking, “Wait, was that it?”



Final Thoughts

Overall, I think if you’re a Hoover fan, you’re probably gonna love it. There are a lot of emotional moments and cringeworthy scenes, but I will say it was a well-produced movie, and it came together quite nicely.

It’s messy, sometimes overdramatic and you might roll your eyes a lot. But it’s also kinda fun in a guilty-pleasure way.

Would I watch it again? Probably not immediately. But I do think it is worth it to take the time and go see it with your friends. Grace alone is worth it.