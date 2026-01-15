Ranking Self-Tanners I’ve Tried as a Pale Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an Irish girl with extremely fair and pale skin, I definitely know a thing or two about self-tanning. I’ve been an avid self-tan buyer since my sophomore year of high school, when I used my first self-tanning mousse for a school dance.

Ever since then, I’ve been a huge fan of using it for vacations, big events or just for fun, especially in the winter.

Self-tanning has numerous perks that many people may not realize. For starters, it’s safer than tanning in the sun because you aren’t exposed to any high UV rays at all. This can also apply to using tanning beds, too, as they are even more dangerous than the actual sun and can contribute significantly more to skin cancer.

Additionally, self-tanning can be done in the comfort of your own home, and buying one bottle of mousse can last you many months, which is a lot more convenient, in terms of money and comfort than going to a spray tanning salon and paying for a one-time spray tan.

Here’s my ranking and thoughts on all the self-tanners I’ve tried.

While this option isn’t exactly what I’d label as a self-tanner, it still gives similar results. However, a gradual tan moisturizer, like this one, is less efficient, as it takes multiple days of application for a nice, bronzed tan to develop. This option is definitely not my favorite, as I like the efficiency and quickness of applying my self-tan at night and sleeping with it on so that it develops overnight, and I can simply wash it off in the morning. On the other hand, I see the appeal of using this gradual tan moisturizer throughout the week after having applied a different self-tanning mousse in order to preserve the tan.

This one holds a special place in my heart, as it was the first self-tanning mousse I’ve ever used. However, it’s also ranked at number six because not only does it leave you with a very orange tone, but it’s a clear foam, and it is also streaky when washed off. However, the streakiness could be attributed to user error, as I had no prior experience with self-tanning when I first used this product and definitely didn’t know what I was doing. What I dislike most is that there’s no guide color to the foam, so you can’t see where it’s being applied to your body, and this can cause patchiness or pale spots after washing it off. This could be a positive, though, because it won’t stain your sheets if you leave it on overnight. Overall, this is a good first option, and it was a good introduction to self-tanning for me!

My best friend put me onto this self-tanner, and what I like most about this is that you can get it at Target for an affordable price compared to others. I used this one for my junior year homecoming, and I loved the way it looked in photos. I do wish it had more green undertones, as I have cool-toned skin and would rather not be so orange-looking. Another downside of this self-tanner is that it’s also clear, and you can’t see where you’re putting it.

This was the first self-tanning foam I used that has a guide color to it, meaning that the foam itself is dyed a greenish-brown color so you can see where you’re applying it on your body. This was a game-changer for me, as I no longer had any pale, patchy spots, and I could actually see where it was going on my body. After using this, I’ll definitely never go back to using a clear self-tanner, but that also means that washing my bedsheets has become a lot more frequent, as it can transfer onto white sheets. I like the green undertones of this self-tanner, but I do think that Bondi Sands has other products that are better than this one, which is why I have it at four.

The Bondi Sands Aero foam has been a holy grail of mine for a while, and I used this pretty consistently for over a year. I love using this one overnight, even though it’s meant to be used as an express, quick tanner. I’ve found that sleeping with it on has given me better results as it gives the tan more time to develop. Again, this one has a green-toned guide color, which turns out to be a beautiful tan that isn’t orange at all. Since it’s aerated, it’s less heavy on your skin, which means it dries down quicker and is not sticky at all. I love this for a natural option, as it enhances my natural skin color without making me look too different.

This one had been on my Ulta wishlist for a long time before I ended up purchasing it for my senior year prom, and I really love it. It’s been my go-to ever since, and I’ve used it in two different shades: dark and medium. While the dark color was definitely pretty deep on my skin, I still loved the tan it gave me, and now I use the medium for more of a natural look. I’m almost through my second bottle. This is by far the best-smelling self-tanner I’ve ever used, and those who use self-tanners would know that some of them don’t have the best smell at times. This Coco and Eve tanner literally smells just like coconuts, and I actually really like it. This one also has a green-undertone guide color, but I know the brand also sells ones with purple undertones, which could be used on a variety of skin tones!