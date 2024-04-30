Products that will be on My Vanity for Centuries

I’m a firm believer in the saying, “buy it nice or buy it twice.” In other words, investing in quality products from the get-go will always be more efficient than cheating with “dupes” or items that I don’t truly enjoy.
It’s also less wasteful to invest in something that gets the job done rather than waste something that isn’t “the real-deal,” only to buy said “real-deal” in the end anyways.
As someone who’s tried products that range from amazing to not-so-great, I’ve compiled a list of my holy grails that can never be replaced or duped. I truly believe I will repurchase them forever, because they’re the highest quality of their kind.
- Skin1004 Centella sunscreen
-
Sunscreen is arguably the most important skincare product, yet it is often overlooked. Every other step in a skincare routine goes to waste if the skin isn’t protected. Your future self will thank you if you regularly use SPF.
This is easily the best sunscreen out there; it’s lightweight, hydrating, under $15 and leaves no white cast or weird smell. I also use it as my morning moisturizer so my skin stays hydrated and protected.
Don’t waste your coins on SuperGoop and definitely don’t clog your pores with Banana Boat; SKIN1004 is the absolute best sunscreen out there.
- Youth to the people facial cleanser
-
This is the cleanser to end all cleansers; it’s worth every bit of hype it gets. In my opinion, it’s even worth the steep price tag.
A dime-sized amount of this will remove every ounce of makeup, mascara, dirt and grime that builds up on your skin throughout the day. Yes, you heard me, it takes off makeup and mascara in a flash (I’m not a waterproof mascara girly, so I can’t attest to that).
I love this cleanser because it streamlines my night routine. Why buy micellar water, cleansing balm, cotton pads and CeraVe (which, by the way, isn’t cruelty-free), when you can buy one cleanser that does it all?
- Saie dew blush and freck faux freckles
-
Here’s a double feature. These two products create the ultimate sun-kissed, natural and dewy cheek. Saie’s blush shades are not only gorgeous, but their user-friendly application also provides a juicy sheen.
Layer on some faux freckles (unless you’re naturally blessed) for dimension and you’ll have people wondering, “is she wearing makeup? Did she lay out in the sun? Go for a jog? Drink a gallon of water? What’s her secret?”
- Shiseido Eyelash curler
-
I never leave the house without my eyelashes curled, it adds that extra something even when I’m in a rush or not feeling like putting anything on.
Shiseido’s eyelash curler perfectly grabs every lash, especially for girls with almond shaped eyes or monolids. Don’t waste your time with a dollar store curler or one for $5 at CVS that will make your eyelashes look bent instead of lifted.
If you have deep-set or extremely round eyes, this may not be the best shape for you. In that case, Tweezerman is the way to go!
This roundup is conclusive of my small essentials collection that I truly cannot go a day without. Will I ever stop using them? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.
Until then, maybe you’ll join me in using a few of them!