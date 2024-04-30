Products that will be on My Vanity for Centuries

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m a firm believer in the saying, “buy it nice or buy it twice.” In other words, investing in quality products from the get-go will always be more efficient than cheating with “dupes” or items that I don’t truly enjoy.

It’s also less wasteful to invest in something that gets the job done rather than waste something that isn’t “the real-deal,” only to buy said “real-deal” in the end anyways.

As someone who’s tried products that range from amazing to not-so-great, I’ve compiled a list of my holy grails that can never be replaced or duped. I truly believe I will repurchase them forever, because they’re the highest quality of their kind.

This roundup is conclusive of my small essentials collection that I truly cannot go a day without. Will I ever stop using them? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Until then, maybe you’ll join me in using a few of them!