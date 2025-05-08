Outgrowing Friends: Sad, Necessary and Totally Normal

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

There’s a strange kind of heartbreak that comes with outgrowing a friend. It’s not loud or dramatic. There’s no big fight, no betrayal, no final text that says, “We’re done.”

Instead, it’s quiet. You just… drift.

Plans that never end up happening. Responses to texts take longer. You realize that the version of you that was so close to that person doesn’t exist anymore.

This is totally normal, but also incredibly sad. We grow and change, and as we evolve, so do our routines, our values and our relationships to other people. This is not a bad thing, just a part of life.

But we should remember that everything has a purpose and the capacity of that friendship was meaningful in its time, no matter how brief or long.

Sometimes, a friend enters your life to teach you something, to walk with you through a certain chapter or to reflect a version of yourself you were just beginning to understand. However, when that version of you fades or grows into something else. It’s natural for the people tied to that version to fade too.

That doesn’t make the connection any less real. It just means it served the role it was meant to.

It’s something to be proud of, even if it means letting go of something that once felt permanent.

This doesn’t mean you never cared; it just means that you’re growing and finding your way through your own journey.

There’s beauty in that kind of growth. In recognizing that some people were perfect for who you were, even if they’re not aligned with who you are now.

It means you’ve learned to value alignment over attachment. And that’s not cold or cruel — that’s mature. That’s self-love.

Still, you’re allowed to grieve. You’re allowed to miss them.

You’re allowed to hear an old song or visit an old spot and feel that sting of nostalgia. You’re allowed to scroll through old photos and remember how much they meant to you. You can miss what you had and still know it’s not what you need anymore.

That’s the bittersweet part of growing up. Not all losses come with closure.

Sometimes they come quietly, disguised as distance. And all you can do is honor the space, appreciate what was, and move forward with grace.

And maybe one day, paths will cross again and two newer versions of yourselves will find something familiar in each other once more. Or maybe you’ll just carry the memory quietly, with gratitude: for the laughter, the lessons and the love that friendship once gave you.

Because in the end, every friendship, whether lifelong or fleeting, teaches us something. About ourselves. About love. About who we’re becoming.

Even in the drifting, even in the distance, there’s meaning.